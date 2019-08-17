

A group of Catholic priests and conservative activists vow to protest against The Satanic Temple Canada Ottawa chapter's 'Black Mass'.

The group consisting of Ottawa and Toronto residents believe the event is offensive and evil. Preacher Dorre Love of Christ's Forgiveness Ministries travelled from Toronto in hopes of engaging in dialogue with The Satanic Temple Canada's followers.

"They got black mass, we're bringing the light of christ, said Love. "Of course you have the right to do whatever you want to do, and we have the right to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to repent."

Ottawa's Catholic Archbishop Terrence Prendergast, earlier in the week, called the Satanic Temple ceremony vile and sacrilegious.

"Since learning of this projected event, I have been praying for illumination from the Lord, how to act myself and to guide the religious, clergy and laypeople of the Archdiocese to confront this challenge. Of course, we have many spiritual means. We need to pray in reparation for the spiritual harm that is being planned, and that God would turn this blasphemous project into an occasion of grace," said Prendergast in a statement to CTV News.

Rick Boswick is one of the protesters calling for organizers of the controversial ceremony to reconsider. While he supports their freedom of religion, Boswick disagrees with the Temple's values.

"Most masses, most religious ceremonies they offer something, salvation with christianity. But basically, this is simply to denounce Christ," said Boswick.

Much of the outrages centres around the ceremony's perceived disrespect of the sacrament of baptism; one of Christianity's most sacred traiditions.

"I will be praying for their souls. God loves them, they're just lost and that's why we're coming," said Love when asked if he would be praying for the souls of the 50 invited guests.

While the The Koven heavy metal bar's owner has received overwhelming community support, he has fielded several calls and pleas from concerned christians asking him to cancel the event at his restaurant; where atheists, secularists and followers of the satanist faith will practice their religion. Koven's owner, who would like to have his identity protected over fears for his safety, received several relgiious pamphlets and handwritten letters in his mailbox warning him of eternal damnation.

Would you attend the sold-out Black Mass ceremony hosted by The Satanic Temple Canada Ottawa chapter for their first Un/baptism ritual? Christian groups are calling it vile and hateful ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/t07MA3onH3 — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) August 17, 2019

"They're saying stuff to the extent of, like, 'You can't put it on, it's an abomination of God', " said Koven employee Matt Cloverson. "They can believe we're going to hell if they want, but we're going to put it on regardless."

The Satanic Temple of Canada promises Saturday's event will be not be the group's last gathering.