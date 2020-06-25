OTTAWA -- A 47-year-old Ottawa man is facing three counts of sexual assault in connection to alleged incidents that date back to the 1990s.

Ottawa Police say the incidents involve three different victims, aged 17, 19 and 20 at the time of the incidents.

Jason Drisdelle is charged with three counts of sexual assault, and will appear in court on July 29.

Investigators are concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.