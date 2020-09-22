OTTAWA -- Ottawa has recorded its highest-ever daily increase in COVID-19 cases, with provincial officials reporting 90 new cases on Tuesday.

The previous record was 76 new cases, which the city recorded on April 29.

Provincewide, there are 485 new lab-confirmed cases, the highest number reported since early May.

Ontario is reporting 478 cases of #COVID19 as more than 34,200 tests were completed. Locally, there are 153 new cases in Toronto with 95 in Peel and 90 in Ottawa. 68% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 22, 2020

