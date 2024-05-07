Motorcyclist who 'lost their phone' caught driving wrong way on Hwy. 401

OTTAWA
    A person driving a motorcycle was caught going the wrong-way up Highway 401 after losing their phone on the road, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

    Officers responded to reports of a wrong-way driver on the highway just east of Brockville, Ont. at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday.

    "Police intervened before the motorcycle could go any further," OPP said.

    There were no injuries.

    OPP is reminding drivers to never travel in the opposite direction along a roadway.

    There have been two fatal wrong-way collisions on Highway 401 in the last two weeks.

    On April 29, four people, including two grandparents and their infant grandchild, died when their vehicle was struck head-on by a car travelling the wrong way in Whitby. Then, on May 5, a woman died after driving on the opposite side of the highway and colliding with another vehicle near Guelph Line in Milton, Ont.

    In Ottawa, a driver was killed last month in a head-on crash on Highway 417 when a driver was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes.

    With files from CTV News Kitchener

