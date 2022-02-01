The Rideau Centre in Ottawa's downtown core will remain closed until Feb. 6, a statement from the mall says.

"CF Rideau Centre will be closed from February 2-6, 2022. Please continue to check our website for more information regarding changes to our operations," the mall says on its website.

The Rideau Centre and all stores in the mall were closed early on Saturday following reports of hundreds of maskless people congregating inside the mall. It has yet to reopen.

A Canadian Press photo showed several people, many without masks on, standing on the first floor of the Rideau Centre warming up during the protest. Several stores had remained closed on Saturday before the mall made the decision to close the building.

