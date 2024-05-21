OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 3 dead following collision on Guy Lafleur Highway in western Quebec

    A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Quebec provincial police say three people are dead after a collision Monday on the Guy Lafleur Highway (formerly Highway 50) in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge.

    It happened at around 5 p.m. when an eastbound vehicle crossed into the westbound lanes near the Montée Boucher overpass, about 80 kilometres east of Gatineau.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirm that three people in one of the cars have died, while a fourth is injured. Two people in the other car were also seriously injured, but are expected to survive.

    The SQ did not identify any of the victims.

    The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation. Traffic has since resumed on the highway after a closure on Monday. 

