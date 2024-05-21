150 homes affected by gas leak in Blackburn Hamlet

Ottawa Fire Services is on the scene of a gas leak in Blackburn Hamlet on Tuesday afternoon.

A social media post by Ottawa firefighters says about 150 homes in the 3000 block of Innes Road are affected and will have their gas shut off while repairs are underway.

Enbridge Gas is on scene assisting Ottawa Fire Services. Representatives are going door-to-door to let residents know if they are affected.

There is no word of any evacuations or where the gas leak originated from at this time.

CTV News has reached out to Enbridge Gas for more information.

This is a developing story