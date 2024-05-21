Man sentenced for 2019 murder of Ottawa hip-hop artist Markland Campbell

Donald Musselman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years after he was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a hip-hop artist Markland Campbell in 2019.

Campbell had just left work in June 2019 when his daughter told him two men in the ByWard Market had assaulted her. He was unarmed and was shot while coming to her aid. He died several hours later in hospital.

The murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence but a judge had to decide how many years Musselman would have to spend behind bars before he was eligible to apply for parole.

Throughout the trial Musselman maintained his innocence and said he wasn't the one who pulled the trigger.

Campbell was a member of the hip-hop/reggae trio Half Size Giants and went by the name Jahiant Jahh. The group was formed more than 25 years ago and was fiercely anti-violence.