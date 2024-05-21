Man sentenced for 2019 murder of Ottawa hip-hop artist Markland Campbell
Donald Musselman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years after he was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a hip-hop artist Markland Campbell in 2019.
Campbell had just left work in June 2019 when his daughter told him two men in the ByWard Market had assaulted her. He was unarmed and was shot while coming to her aid. He died several hours later in hospital.
The murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence but a judge had to decide how many years Musselman would have to spend behind bars before he was eligible to apply for parole.
Throughout the trial Musselman maintained his innocence and said he wasn't the one who pulled the trigger.
Campbell was a member of the hip-hop/reggae trio Half Size Giants and went by the name Jahiant Jahh. The group was formed more than 25 years ago and was fiercely anti-violence.
BREAKING B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton hospitalized after prison attack
British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton sustained life-threatening injuries in a Quebec prison Sunday in what officials described as a 'major assault.'
Passenger killed, 30 injured as Singapore Airlines flight hits severe turbulence
One passenger was killed and 30 injured after a Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI flight from London hit severe turbulence en route on Tuesday, forcing it to make an emergency landing in Bangkok, officials and the airline said.
Conservatives kick off return to House with new call for Speaker Greg Fergus to resign
Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives returned to the House of Commons on Tuesday with a renewed call for Speaker Greg Fergus to resign, this time over 'very partisan' and 'inflammatory' language used to promote an upcoming event.
Trump campaign calls 'The Apprentice' 'blatantly false,' director offers to screen it for him
Donald Trump's reelection campaign called 'The Apprentice,' a film about the former U.S. president in the 1980s, 'pure fiction' and vowed legal action following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. But director Ali Abbasi is offering to privately screen the film for Trump.
Feels like mid-30s in parts of Canada, while other areas expecting snow
Anything is possible this week, as far as Canada's weather is concerned, with forecasts ranging from scorching heat in some parts of the country to rain and snow in others.
Nestle to sell $5 pizza, sandwiches in the U.S. for Wegovy, Ozempic users
Nestle NESN.S will market a new, US$5 line of frozen pizzas and protein-enriched pastas in the United States which it says it designed specifically for people taking drugs such as Wegovy or Ozempic for weight loss.
How much more Canadian consumers are paying, compared to this time last year
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to a three-year low of 2.7 per cent in April, matching expectations, and core measures continued to ease, data showed on Tuesday, likely boosting chances of a June interest rate cut.
Amal Clooney is one of the legal experts who recommended war crimes charges in Israel-Hamas war
Amal Clooney is one of the legal experts who recommended that the chief prosecutor of the world's top war crimes court seek arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and leaders of the militant Hamas group.
Flight PS752 victims' families say they're not sorry to hear of Iran president death
Members of a Canadian group representing families of those killed when Iranian officials shot down Flight PS752 in January 2020 say they are not sorry to hear of the death of Iran's president.
Atlantic
Masstown, N.S., man facing child pornography, bestiality charges
A 25-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing several child pornography and bestiality charges.
N.B. man, 21, dies after vehicle collides with moose: RCMP
Police say a 21-year-old man has died after a vehicle he was driving collided with a moose in northern New Brunswick early Monday morning.
Warm May week ahead with periods of showers, chance of thunderstorms for the Maritimes
There will be periods of showers and possible thunderstorms across the Maritimes this week.
Toronto
'It was bad': Fireworks fight breaks out in Toronto
Residents in the Christie Pits area are voicing concern after a wild fireworks fight erupted in their neighbourhood on Victoria Day, with young people shooting off fireworks across Bloor Street as cars and pedestrians passed by.
Toronto man allegedly stole nearly $40K in series of renovation frauds, police allege
A man in his 20s has been arrested after allegedly stealing nearly $40,000 in a series of renovation frauds across the Toronto area.
Altercation over fireworks led to stabbing at Toronto waterfront: police
An altercation over fireworks led to a stabbing at Toronto's waterfront late Monday night, Toronto police say.
Montreal
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Montreal
There is a severe thunderstorm watch in place for the Montreal and Laval areas, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Giving birth soon? This is why you should consider donating umbilical cord blood
Among the many decisions mothers-to-be may encounter as they come closer to meeting their little bundles of joy is whether or not they should donate their baby's umbilical cord blood.
-
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. town looking at tiny homes to address housing crisis
The Town of Blind River is looking at using tiny homes to create smaller and more affordable housing in the community.
One person killed in Hwy. 17 crash in northwest Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden are investigating a fatal commercial motor vehicle collision that took place Monday morning on Highway 17.
Three new fires reported in northern Ontario
Three new wildland fires were reported in the Northeast Region on Monday, according to Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services.
Windsor
Damage estimated at $600,000 after east Windsor fire
Two people have been displaced after a fire in east Windsor.
563 ER visits diverted by Nurse Police Team in first year
Windsor police are celebrating one year of the Nurse Police Team.
St. Joseph's Catholic High School getting $3.7 million for 184 new student spaces
The Ontario government is investing $3.7 million to expand St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in east Windsor.
London
One person dead following long weekend crash near Durham, Ont.
Police say an 18-year-old man from South Bruce has died following a crash near Durham.
Weekend theft leads to arrest in north London
Around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, police were notified by an alarm monitoring centre of the incident in the area of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.
Medical emergency prompts SIU to invoke mandate in London arrest
For the second day in a row, the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an arrest in London. According to London police, a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital on Monday as a result of a medical emergency that took place while he was in police custody.
Kitchener
Developing
Developing One person in hospital following overnight shooting in Kitchener: police
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a reported Victoria Day shooting in Kitchener.
Man charged following disturbance inside Kitchener courthouse
A man has been charged with forcible confinement after Waterloo Regional Police were called to investigate a disturbance that took place inside the Kitchener courthouse.
-
Police respond to 'numerous disturbance calls' at Victoria Park in Kitchener
A 14-year-old has been charged after several calls were made to police about disturbances involving large crowds in a Kitchener park during Victoria Day.
Barrie
3D printed gun with expanded clip seized in traffic stop on Highway 400
Multiple charges were laid against a 19-year-old man after police found a homemade firearm during a traffic stop in the Township of King.
School bus with students onboard becomes entangled in overhead lines
A busload of children heading to Hyde Park Public School in Barrie had an unexpected delay Tuesday morning when their school bus became entangled in overhead wires.
E-bike crash sends man to hospital with serious injuries
Provincial police are investigating what caused an e-bike to crash over the long weekend, seriously injuring the operator.
Winnipeg
'A special bird': The unbreakable bond between purple martins and humans
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
City calling on Point Douglas community to have a say in neighbourhood’s future
Point Douglas residents have a chance to weigh in on the future of their neighbourhood.
Online threat made against Winnipeg school, police investigating
A Winnipeg school is working with Winnipeg police after a “threatening message” was posted online.
Calgary
Inflation slows in Alberta, but rent increases at higher rate than national average
Despite inflation slowing in Alberta, the province's rent prices have increased by nearly twice the national average.
Man walks into Calgary hospital with gunshot wounds
Calgary police are investigating after a man arrived at a northeast hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.
-
Edmonton
Oilers win Game 7 over Canucks, advance to Western Conference Final
The Edmonton Oilers weathered a late Vancouver Canucks charge on Monday night, beating the hosts 3-2 to win their seven-game second-round playoff series in the decisive showdown.
UCP youth dance cancelled amidst criticism
A dance for people aged 14 to 25 by the United Conservative Party Lacombe-Ponoka constituency association appears to have been cancelled.
-
Regina
Touchwood First Nations address overdose deaths at public meeting
Close to 200 people showed up at the Muskowekwan Bingo Hall on Monday to address the weekly drug-related deaths casting a shadow on their communities.
Funnel clouds possible for parts of Sask. Tuesday
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special weather statement for Regina and other parts of the province advising of possible funnel clouds on Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon
Court eases internet restrictions for Sask. man who matched with a 15-year-old girl on Tinder
A Saskatchewan man who had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl he met on Tinder successfully appealed to shorten release conditions barring him from online dating.
Environment Canada warns of potential for funnel clouds over Saskatoon
Canada’s weather service has issued an advisory about the potential of funnel clouds forming over the City of Saskatoon.
-
Vancouver
B.C. weather: Snow advisory on some highways, rain for Vancouver
Drivers travelling along some mountain highway passes in southern B.C. are being warned to expect snow Tuesday.
-
4 Indian nationals accused of killing B.C. Sikh activist to appear in court Tuesday
Four Indian nationals accused in the murder of British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar are all due in court Tuesday.
-
4 Indian nationals accused of killing B.C. Sikh activist to appear in court Tuesday
Four Indian nationals accused in the murder of British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar are all due in court Tuesday.
-
'We were close': Vancouver Canucks eliminated from Stanley Cup playoffs
A 3-2 defeat by the Edmonton Oilers Monday night ended the playoff run for the Vancouver Canucks.
Kelowna
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.