OPP continues to investigate boat collision north of Kingston, Ont. that left 3 people dead
Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate a long weekend fatal boat collision on Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont.
Three people, between the ages of 21 and 23, were killed when an open-bow fishing-style boat and a speed boat collided in the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake on Saturday night, according to Ontario Provincial Police. Five other people, ranging in age from 21 to 44, were transported to a Kingston hospital with injuries.
Divers with the Ontario Provincial Police were expected to search the water of Bobs Lake on Tuesday for evidence as part of the investigation.
A photo obtained by CTV News Ottawa of the two vessels involved in the crash shows a red speed boat on top of the back of the fishing boat.
Some residents on Buck Bay told CTV News Ottawa on Sunday they heard a bang from across the bay Saturday night, while others thought it was fireworks.
The crash occurred just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
"Unfortunately, I wasn't surprised," Ian Gilson, director of the Canadian Safe Boating Council, told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal.
"Accidents happen, especially during this first weekend, the unofficial start of the summer. These collisions are rare, but there are a plethora of other accidents that tend to happen."
Gilson says collisions like this are easily avoidable.
"Unlike a car, when you look at the shape of the bow of the boat when it hits something it's going to rise above – inevitably, people get injured or killed," Gilson said.
"It's really tragic, and it doesn't have to happen. You wouldn't drive your car in a fog or without your light at night at the speed limit for fear that you would run into somebody else, what's the difference with a boat."
If you are boating at night, Gilson says you are required to have the navigation lights on.
"The red and green navigation lights, along with the all-around white light, especially if you're moving, is a good way to understand that there's something else out there," Gilson said.
Three people were killed in a crash involving two boats on Bobs Lake on Saturday night. Bobs Lake is located north of Kingston and southwest of Ottawa.
Air turbulence: When can it become dangerous?
Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton hospitalized after prison attack
British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton was attacked and sustained life-threatening injuries in a Quebec prison Sunday in what officials described as a 'major assault.'
People in Gaza are 'wasting' from famine: World Food Programme director
World Food Programme executive director Cindy McCain says people living in Gaza are 'wasting' as famine concerns continue amid the war between Israel and Hamas.
WATCH Why today's inflation numbers are good if you have a mortgage
New inflation data is 'welcome news' for consumers and an economist says it could signal the possibility for a interest rate cut as several core measures also continue to ease.
Toronto Blue Jays fan struck by 110 m.p.h foul ball offered tickets, signed baseball by team
The Toronto Blue Jays have offered tickets and a signed baseball to a fan who says she was struck in the face by a 110 m.p.h (177 km/h) foul ball at Friday’s game.
Matthew Perry's death is being investigated over ketamine level found in actor's blood, reports say
An investigation has been opened into the death of Matthew Perry and how the “Friends” actor received the anesthetic ketamine, which was ruled a contributing factor in his death.
'Miscommunication' Liberals say of Speaker Fergus event invite Conservatives call partisan
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus is facing fresh Conservative-led calls to resign, this time over "very partisan" and 'inflammatory' language used – the Liberals say mistakenly – to promote an upcoming event.
'Mr. Trump doesn't worry us', says Canadian ambassador
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues the 'Team Canada' charm offensive to U.S. lawmakers and business leaders, Canada's ambassador to the United States downplayed the effect of another Trump presidency on Canada.
-
Masstown, N.S., man facing child pornography, bestiality charges
A 25-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing several child pornography and bestiality charges.
-
N.S. woman charged in connection to deaths of 2 dogs
A Freeport, N.S., woman is facing criminal charges in connection to the death of two dogs earlier this year.
-
2026 trial date set for class-action lawsuit over Air Canada crash landing in 2015
A trial date has been set for 2026 in a class-action lawsuit regarding the crash landing of an Air Canada flight at the Halifax International Airport during a storm in 2015.
-
-
Thousands of TTC workers could be on strike as of June 7
Thousands of TTC workers could walk off the job starting on June 7 after the Ontario Ministry of Labour issued a no-board report to their union on Tuesday.
-
'It was bad': Fireworks fight breaks out in Toronto
Residents in the Christie Pits area are voicing concern after a wild fireworks fight erupted in their neighbourhood on Victoria Day, with young people shooting off fireworks across Bloor Street as cars and pedestrians passed by.
-
Judge challenges constitutionality of Quebec law requiring immediate translation in English trials
A Quebec Court judge has challenged the constitutionality of a section of the Charter of the French Language adopted by the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Montreal
There is a severe thunderstorm watch in place for the Montreal and Laval areas, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
-
Northern Ont. town looking at tiny homes to address housing crisis
The Town of Blind River is looking at using tiny homes to create smaller and more affordable housing in the community.
-
One person killed in Hwy. 17 crash in northwest Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden are investigating a fatal commercial motor vehicle collision that took place Monday morning on Highway 17.
-
Three new fires reported in northern Ontario
Three new wildland fires were reported in the Northeast Region on Monday, according to Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services.
-
Murder of former Windsorite solved after nearly 50 years by Alberta law enforcement
Melissa Rehorek, 20, was killed in September 1976 in Calgary.
-
Suspect charged after stabbing on University Avenue
Windsor police have charged a 25-year-old man after a stabbing on University Avenue over the weekend.
-
Damage estimated at $600,000 after east Windsor fire
Two people have been displaced after a fire in east Windsor.
-
St. Thomas woman fears being 'boxed in' by Volkswagen construction
Majorie Nowlan, 87, resides within sight of the future Volkswagen battery plant. But unlike most of the neighbours, her land wasn’t bought out.
-
Bruce County soon to be home to second largest battery in Canada
Bruce County will soon be home to the second largest battery in Canada. The province's grid operator has awarded French renewable energy company Neoen a contract for a new 380 megawatt battery.
-
Weekend theft leads to arrest in north London
Around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, police were notified by an alarm monitoring centre of the incident in the area of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.
-
Fireworks played part in Victoria Day shooting in Kitchener, say police
Police are investigating a Kitchener shooting that sent one person to hospital.
-
Man charged following disturbance inside Kitchener courthouse
A man has been charged with forcible confinement after Waterloo Regional Police were called to investigate a disturbance that took place inside the Kitchener courthouse.
-
Man breaks into business, locks himself inside: Guelph police
A Guelph man is facing charges after police say he accidentally locked himself inside a west-end business for more than three hours, after breaking into it.
-
Longtime Bradford couple found dead inside home in murder-suicide, police say
Police are providing more details about two people found dead inside a Bradford West Gwillimbury home last week.
-
Destructive fire in Muskoka campground causes $500,000 in damage
A destructive fire in a Huntsville campground over the weekend caused half a million dollars in damages.
-
School bus with students onboard becomes entangled in overhead lines
A busload of children heading to Hyde Park Public School in Barrie had an unexpected delay Tuesday morning when their school bus became entangled in overhead wires.
-
Internet searches, Facebook messages of admitted serial killer used as evidence in Winnipeg trial
The trial of a Winnipeg man who has admitted to killing four women has heard he searched the internet to look up the definition of what it means to be a serial killer.
-
Online threat made against Winnipeg school, police investigating
A Winnipeg school is working with Winnipeg police after a “threatening message” was posted online.
-
The Manitobans who have qualified for the Olympics in Paris
The 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris are just over two months away, and so far a pair of Manitobans will be representing Canada.
-
Vandalism and theft to blame for internet, TV and phone outage in Calgary
A disruption to Internet, television and phone services in several north Calgary neighbourhoods is related to vandalism, CTV News has learned.
-
Calgary ridings lead Edmonton's in NDP membership sales
The Alberta NDP is gaining ground in Calgary, if the party's membership sales are any indication.
-
-
UCP youth dance cancelled amidst criticism
A dance for people aged 14 to 25 by the United Conservative Party Lacombe-Ponoka constituency association appears to have been cancelled.
-
Amanda Marshall, Down With Webster, Death From Above 1979 and more to play KDays 2024
Canadian artists will take centre stage this July at KDays Music Fest.
-
-
Regina police fatally shot man who fired gun at them, investigation finds
Saskatchewan's police watchdog has offered more details into the serious incident involving Regina SWAT over the weekend. The incident ended with the death of a 65-year-old man – who was shot after allegedly firing a gun at police officers.
-
Workplace death reported at Nutrien Potash mine near Rocanville, Sask.
An employee at Nutrien's potash operation near Rocanville, Sask. was killed over the weekend, according to the company.
-
Motorcyclist killed in weekend collision in Moose Jaw
A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving an SUV in east Moose Jaw, according to the city's police service.
-
Saskatoon can expect more rainy days this week, with a risk of funnel clouds on Tuesday
Saskatoon residents can expect a week of cool and unsettled weather with a chance of showers most days.
-
Police investigating after armed robbery at Saskatoon store
Saskatoon police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store on the 1000 Block of 8th Street East.
-
Court eases internet restrictions for Sask. man who matched with a 15-year-old girl on Tinder
A Saskatchewan man who had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl he met on Tinder successfully appealed to shorten release conditions barring him from online dating.
-
-
Orphan orca's extended family spotted off northeast side of Vancouver Island
Members of a killer whale pod related to an orphan orca calf that escaped a remote British Columbia tidal lagoon last month have been spotted off the northeast coast of Vancouver Island.
-
B.C. government says planning underway for new high school in Langford
The British Columbia government says planning is underway to construct a new high school in Langford, west of Victoria.
-
-
-
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.