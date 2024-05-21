OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Severe thunderstorm warning in effect in Ottawa

    The Rideau Canal in Ottawa. May 21, 2024. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) The Rideau Canal in Ottawa. May 21, 2024. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa could see thunderstorms Tuesday as hot and humid weather lingers in the capital.

    Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, saying meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

    At the time of the warning, the storm was located near Tatlock, Ont., around 85 kilometres southwest of Ottawa. Affected locations included Lanark, Carleton Place and Franktown.

    Hot and humid weather will continue to grip Ottawa over the next two days, but there is relief on the way ahead of Ottawa Race Weekend this weekend.

    The temperature hit 28.7 C on Monday, the warmest temperature recorded in Ottawa so far in 2024.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day on Tuesday with a 70 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. High 27 C, with the temperature making it feel like 32.

    Mainly cloudy tonight with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening. Low 16 C.

    Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 50 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. High 29 C, with the humidex making it feel like 34.

    Thursday will have a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.

    The outlook for Friday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High 18 C.

    Saturday will be sunny with a high of 24 C. Sunday will have a mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 10 C.

    Hot four weeks ahead

    Ottawa and eastern Ontario will enjoy hot temperatures over the next four weeks.

    Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for above seasonal temperatures in the area until mid-June.

