Here's what you need to know about Ottawa's new 3-item garbage limit
Ottawa residents have four months to adjust their garbage disposal habits before a new three-garbage item limit is imposed on curbside waste this fall.
The City of Ottawa will implement the new three-item limit on Sept. 30, as part of a plan to reduce the amount of waste heading to the landfill and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill.
"If changes aren’t made to waste disposal habits, the Trail Waste Facility Landfill could reach capacity between 2034 and 2035," staff say, noting a new landfill or waste-to-energy facility could cost between $350 and $500 million.
- Sign up now for our daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
It's the biggest change in Ottawa's curbside garbage policy since 2012, when the city shifted garbage pickup from weekly to biweekly.
The environment and climate change committee will discuss the new three-garbage item limit on Tuesday, including the three-month phased in-approach to enforcing the new cap on garbage.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the new garbage item limit.
What is the new curbside waste limit?
Starting September 30, all households will be limited to three items on collection day.
The city says a garbage item could be a garbage bag, a 140-litre container or a bulky item.
"Households can put several smaller bags in containers up to 140 litres," staff say.
When does the new three-item limit begin?
The firm three-garbage item limit will begin on Monday, Sept. 30, but the city will phase in enforcement of the new limit.
"The approach to monitoring proper curbside set-outs will focus primarily on supporting residents as they adjust their waste disposal habits to align to the new set-out limit, emphasizing education with a graduated transition to addressing instances of noncompliance to include not collecting incorrectly set out garbage," staff say.
The three-item limit will be phased in over three months:
October
All garbage items at the curb are collected, even if the limit is being exceeded, according to the city.
"Collection staff to record and leave a custom non-compliance tag indicating the limit and how to properly participate in waste diversion programs."
November
If a household exceeds the three-garbage item limit, collection staff will record the limit is exceeded and leave one item behind with a custom non-compliance tag.
December
Starting in December, only three garbage items will be collected every two weeks and a non-compliance tag will be attached to garbage items left behind.
"Collection operators will continue to document cases of improper set-out and escalate for review and follow-up by a Solid Waste Inspector," staff say.
Will I receive information about the new three-item limit?
Staff say a "comprehensive communications and engagement plan" has been developed to inform residents of the changes and increase participation in diversion programs.
The plan will "focus on maximizing resident awareness of the program change" and provide support for households adjusting to waste disposal habits. The campaign will also look to increase participation in the existing recycling and diversion programs.
Phase 2 of the campaign between May and October to ensure residents are aware of the program changes will include a mail out to all curbside residents, paid advertising, information videos, information for councillors to share and social media.
Phase 3 from June 2024 to March 2025 will include promoting the existing recycling programs and waste diversion tools.
What will the city do about illegal dumping?
The city of Ottawa expects an increase in illegal dumping on private property during the launch of the three-item limit.
"Illegal dumping is expected to trickle off after three to six months of the new policy being in place when paired with an enhanced temporary monitoring program," staff say.
The 2024 budget included new "temporary resources" to monitor illegal dumping in parks and address the anticipated increase in illegal dumping on private property.
What if I have extra items?
The environment and climate change committee will decide on Tuesday whether to extend the yellow bag program to residential households, allowing people to set out additional garbage at the curb.
Staff say it is feasible for the city to leverage the existing Yellow Bag Program for curbside households to purchase and set out additional bags above the three-garbage item limit.
Bags will be sold in four packs for $17.60 plus tax, and would be available at all seven Client Service Centres, 10 Home Hardwares and one BMR.
Households would also be able to register for the Special Considerations Program, where diapers and incontinence products are accepted and are collected on the off week of garbage for registered households. Medical items, including casts, catheters, disposable pads, masks and dialysis waste would be accepted under the expanded program.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Defence rests without Donald Trump taking the witness stand in his New York hush money trial
Donald Trump's lawyers rested their defence Tuesday without the former president taking the witness stand in his New York hush money trial.
Passenger killed, 30 injured as Singapore Airlines flight hits severe turbulence
One passenger was killed and 30 injured after a Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI flight from London hit severe turbulence en route on Tuesday, forcing it to make an emergency landing in Bangkok, officials and the airline said.
Feels like mid-30s in parts of Canada, while other areas expecting snow
Anything is possible this week, as far as Canada's weather is concerned, with forecasts ranging from scorching heat in some parts of the country to rain and snow in others.
Canada's inflation cools to 3-year low of 2.7%, in boost for rate cut bets
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to a three-year low of 2.7 per cent in April, matching expectations, and core measures continued to ease, data showed on Tuesday, likely boosting chances of a June interest rate cut.
Trump campaign calls 'The Apprentice' 'blatantly false,' director offers to screen it for him
Donald Trump's reelection campaign called 'The Apprentice,' a film about the former U.S. president in the 1980s, 'pure fiction' and vowed legal action following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. But director Ali Abbasi is offering to privately screen the film for Trump.
Nestle to sell $5 pizza, sandwiches in the U.S. for Wegovy, Ozempic users
Nestle NESN.S will market a new, US$5 line of frozen pizzas and protein-enriched pastas in the United States which it says it designed specifically for people taking drugs such as Wegovy or Ozempic for weight loss.
What is BORG drinking, and why is it a dangerous trend? An expert explains
If you've been to a party lately and haven't seen someone drinking a BORG, you're likely not partying with college students.
Independent stores and grocery alternatives see sales boost amid Loblaw boycott
As the month-long boycott of Loblaw-owned stores wears on, small independent food retailers and alternative grocery options say they're seeing a boost in traffic and sales.
London judge rejects Prince Harry's bid to add allegations against Rupert Murdoch in tabloid lawsuit
Prince Harry can't expand his privacy lawsuit against The Sun tabloid publisher to include allegations that Rupert Murdoch and some other executives were part of an effort to conceal and destroy evidence of unlawful information gathering, a London judge ruled Tuesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Voters in Pictou West prepare to cast ballots in Nova Scotia byelection
Voters in the rural Nova Scotia electoral district of Pictou West will head to the polls for a byelection today to replace the recently retired legislative speaker.
-
N.B. man, 21, dies after vehicle collides with moose: RCMP
Police say a 21-year-old man has died after a vehicle he was driving collided with a moose in northern New Brunswick early Monday morning.
-
Independent stores and grocery alternatives see sales boost amid Loblaw boycott
As the month-long boycott of Loblaw-owned stores wears on, small independent food retailers and alternative grocery options say they're seeing a boost in traffic and sales.
Toronto
-
Toronto to see blast of heat on Tuesday
Hot and humid weather is in the forecast for Toronto early this week before a return to more seasonable temperatures this weekend.
-
Altercation over fireworks led to stabbing at Toronto waterfront: police
An altercation over fireworks led to a stabbing at Toronto's waterfront late Monday night, Toronto police say.
-
Canada's inflation cools to 3-year low of 2.7%, in boost for rate cut bets
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to a three-year low of 2.7 per cent in April, matching expectations, and core measures continued to ease, data showed on Tuesday, likely boosting chances of a June interest rate cut.
Montreal
-
Quebec has more health care workers per capita than 30 years ago: IRIS
There is no shortage of personnel when the entire health care workforce, private and public, is taken into account, indicates a new study by IRIS.
-
Boeing anchors new $415M ‘innovation zone’ in Montreal area
Boeing Co. is expanding its sizeable footprint in Canada, becoming the anchor tenant of a new innovation centre in the Montreal area.
-
Child dies after being found in residential pool
A two-year-old child is dead after being found unconscious in a residential swimming pool in the municipality of Saint-Apollinaire, in Quebec's Chaudière-Appalaches region.
Northern Ontario
-
Feels like mid-30s in parts of Canada, while other areas expecting snow
Anything is possible this week, as far as Canada's weather is concerned, with forecasts ranging from scorching heat in some parts of the country to rain and snow in others.
-
Three new fires reported in northern Ontario
Three new wildland fires were reported in the Northeast Region on Monday, according to Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services.
-
Northern Ont. town looking at tiny homes to address housing crisis
The Town of Blind River is looking at using tiny homes to create smaller and more affordable housing in the community.
Windsor
-
Damage estimated at $600,000 after east Windsor fire
Two people have been displaced after a fire in east Windsor.
-
Special weather statement for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under a special weather statement as hot and humid conditons are expected Tuesday.
-
Multiple shots fired at vehicle on Erie Street: WPS
Windsor police officers are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a vehicle on Erie Street.
London
-
Medical emergency prompts SIU to invoke mandate in London arrest
For the second day in a row, the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an arrest in London. According to London police, a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital on Monday as a result of a medical emergency that took place while he was in police custody.
-
Hot and humid conditions trigger special weather statement
London-Middlesex and Sarnia-Lambton are under a special weather statement from Environment Canada. Hot and humid conditions are expected Tuesday as an air mass moves into southwestern Ontario.
-
Highway in South Huron reopens following crash involving a motorcycle
A busy section of Dashwood Road/Highway 83 in South Huron has reopened following a crash on Monday. Crews were called to the scene near Goshen Line around 4 p.m. for what was described as a "serious collision" between a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
Kitchener
-
Developing
Developing One person in hospital following overnight shooting in Kitchener: police
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a reported Victoria Day shooting in Kitchener.
-
Man suffers serious injuries following single vehicle collision in Woolwich Township
Waterloo Regional Police is continuing to investigate a single motor vehicle collision in Woolwich Township.
-
Rope Skipping Canada hosts national championship in Waterloo
Hundreds of Canada’s best jumpers were in Waterloo this weekend for Rope Skipping Canada’s national championships.
Barrie
-
3-D printed gun with expanded clip seized in traffic stop on Highway 400
Multiple charges were laid against a 19-year-old man after police found a homemade firearm during a traffic stop in the Township of King.
-
Move over law aides emergency personnel on roadsides
Safely scooting around parked roadside emergency personnel keeps everyone safe.
-
Barrie residents asked to be good neighbours
Barrie reminds its residents about fines for not following bylaws.
Winnipeg
-
'A special bird': The unbreakable bond between purple martins and humans
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
-
Premier Kinew announces byelection date for Heather Stefanson's former constituency
Premier Wab Kinew announced Monday a byelection will be held in Tuxedo on June 18.
-
Independent stores and grocery alternatives see sales boost amid Loblaw boycott
As the month-long boycott of Loblaw-owned stores wears on, small independent food retailers and alternative grocery options say they're seeing a boost in traffic and sales.
Calgary
-
Man walks into Calgary hospital with gunshot wounds
Calgary police are investigating after a man arrived at a northeast hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.
-
Canada's inflation cools to 3-year low of 2.7%, in boost for rate cut bets
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to a three-year low of 2.7 per cent in April, matching expectations, and core measures continued to ease, data showed on Tuesday, likely boosting chances of a June interest rate cut.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Mid-week dip in temperatures with more rain in the forecast
Tuesday started with some dense fog in portions of Calgary. The mixture of a saturated ground plus normal overnight evaporation and minimal winds meant that the air closest to the surface reached maximum saturation created pockets of thick fog.
Edmonton
-
Oilers win Game 7 over Canucks, advance to Western Conference Final
The Edmonton Oilers weathered a late Vancouver Canucks charge on Monday night, beating the hosts 3-2 to win their seven-game second-round playoff series in the decisive showdown.
-
4 Indian nationals accused of killing B.C. Sikh activist to appear in court Tuesday
Four Indian nationals accused in the murder of British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar are all due in court Tuesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Unsettled and cooler-than-average all week
Cold air continues to dominate the weather pattern aloft, so don't expect much sunshine or a big warming trend any time week.
Regina
-
Touchwood First Nations address overdose deaths at public meeting
Close to 200 people showed up at the Muskowekwan Bingo Hall on Monday to address the weekly drug-related deaths casting a shadow on their communities.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Showers expected to start work week
Here's a look at what to expect weather wise in Regina this week.
-
Canada's inflation cools to 3-year low of 2.7%, in boost for rate cut bets
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to a three-year low of 2.7 per cent in April, matching expectations, and core measures continued to ease, data showed on Tuesday, likely boosting chances of a June interest rate cut.
Saskatoon
-
Court eases internet restrictions for Sask. man who matched with a 15-year-old girl on Tinder
A Saskatchewan man who had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl he met on Tinder successfully appealed to shorten release conditions barring him from online dating.
-
Environment Canada warns of potential for funnel clouds over Saskatoon
Canada’s weather service has issued an advisory about the potential of funnel clouds forming over the City of Saskatoon.
-
Canada's inflation cools to 3-year low of 2.7%, in boost for rate cut bets
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to a three-year low of 2.7 per cent in April, matching expectations, and core measures continued to ease, data showed on Tuesday, likely boosting chances of a June interest rate cut.
Vancouver
-
B.C. weather: Snow advisory on some highways, rain for Vancouver
Drivers travelling along some mountain highway passes in southern B.C. are being warned to expect snow Tuesday.
-
4 Indian nationals accused of killing B.C. Sikh activist to appear in court Tuesday
Four Indian nationals accused in the murder of British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar are all due in court Tuesday.
-
Vancouver Canucks eliminated from Stanley Cup playoffs
A 3-2 defeat by the Edmonton Oilers Monday night ended the playoff run for the Vancouver Canucks.
Vancouver Island
-
4 Indian nationals accused of killing B.C. Sikh activist to appear in court Tuesday
Four Indian nationals accused in the murder of British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar are all due in court Tuesday.
-
Vancouver Canucks eliminated from Stanley Cup playoffs
A 3-2 defeat by the Edmonton Oilers Monday night ended the playoff run for the Vancouver Canucks.
-
B.C. mayor says drones endangering wildfire helicopter pilots, pleads for patience
The mayor of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality in British Columbia says drones are endangering helicopters being used to fight wildfires near Fort Nelson, which was ordered evacuated earlier this month.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.