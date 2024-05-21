OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Fireworks spark dozens of complaints over holiday weekend in Ottawa

    CTV Ottawa: Fireworks safety
    Share

    Fireworks displays set off a flood of complaints across the City of Ottawa over the Victoria Day long weekend.

    Under the city's Fireworks Bylaw, fireworks were only allowed to be discharged on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. You also cannot discharge fireworks on any highway or street, or in any public place, including parks and school premises.

    Bylaw Services tells CTV News Ottawa the city received 77 complaints about fireworks being discharged illegally over the long weekend.

    "While no charges were issued over the weekend, investigations remain ongoing," Roger Chapman, director of Bylaw and Regulatory Services, told CTV News Ottawa.

    In 2021, Bylaw Services received dozens of complaints about fireworks on Victoria Day, and another 163 calls about noise and fireworks violations on Canada Day.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air turbulence: When can it become dangerous?

    Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.

    'Mr. Trump doesn't worry us', says Canadian ambassador

    As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues the 'Team Canada' charm offensive to U.S. lawmakers and business leaders, Canada's ambassador to the United States downplayed the effect of another Trump presidency on Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News