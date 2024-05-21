Fireworks spark dozens of complaints over holiday weekend in Ottawa

Fireworks displays set off a flood of complaints across the City of Ottawa over the Victoria Day long weekend.

Under the city's Fireworks Bylaw, fireworks were only allowed to be discharged on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. You also cannot discharge fireworks on any highway or street, or in any public place, including parks and school premises.

Bylaw Services tells CTV News Ottawa the city received 77 complaints about fireworks being discharged illegally over the long weekend.

"While no charges were issued over the weekend, investigations remain ongoing," Roger Chapman, director of Bylaw and Regulatory Services, told CTV News Ottawa.

In 2021, Bylaw Services received dozens of complaints about fireworks on Victoria Day, and another 163 calls about noise and fireworks violations on Canada Day.