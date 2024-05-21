OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man charged with first-degree murder in Belleville homicide

    Belleville Police
    A 30-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with an alleged homicide in a Belleville, Ont. home early Tuesday morning.

    The Belleville Police Service says in a news release that officers responded to a home on Hasting Park Drive shortly before 1:30 a.m. 

    On arrival, police found a deceased 26-year-old woman and the man, who had lacerations to his wrists, inside the home.

    The man has been charged with first-degree murder, based on "police observations and the initial investigation." He was taken to the Kingston General Hospital for treatment and remains in police custody at the hospital.

    The names of the accused and the victim are not being released at this time, pending next-of-kin notifications.

    The Belleville Police Criminal Investigations Division and the Forensic Identification Section continue to investigate the incident.

    Officers remain at the scene.

    Anyone who may be a witness or has information regarding this incident is asked to email the Belleville Police Service at bps.tips@bellevilleps.ca or call Quinte Crime Stoppers.

