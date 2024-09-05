Ottawa's photo radar cameras issue record number of tickets in 2024, with five months to go
Ottawa's photo radar cameras have issued a record number of speeding tickets to drivers this year, as the city of Ottawa continues to expand the automated speed enforcement program in community safety zones, school zones and "high speed locations."
New data shows the 40 photo radar cameras have issued 229,105 tickets in the first six months of 2024. The automated speed enforcement camera program resulted in 220,789 speeding tickets in 2023, 127,939 tickets in 2022 and 80,944 tickets in 2021.
Twelve new cameras have been activated so far in 2024, and work is underway to install 20 new photo radar cameras across the city by the end of the year. Staff have estimated the city will issue one million tickets a year through the photo radar and red light camera programs.
The busiest photo radar camera is on King Edward Avenue, the busy road for motorists travelling between Ottawa and Gatineau over the Ottawa River. The camera issued 36,210 tickets in the February to July period.
The camera on Walkley Road between Halifax Drive and Harding Road is Ottawa's second-busiest camera, issuing 19,557 tickets between February and July, while the camera on St. Laurent Boulevard issued 13,261 tickets between January and July.
King Edward Avenue camera nabs thousands of speeders
The camera on King Edward Avenue continues to catch hundreds of speeders a day travelling on the road connecting to the Macdonald-Cartier bridge.
City of Ottawa data shows the camera issued 7,096 speeding tickets in July, after issuing 10,592 speeding tickets in June.
The camera on Walkley Road, between Halifax Drive and Harding Road, was Ottawa's second-busiest camera in July, issuing 2,873 tickets, while the camera on Bronson Avenue near Carleton University caught 2,220 speeders in July.
All revenue generated from photo radar tickets supports Ottawa's Road Safety Action Plan, including education, engineering and enforcement to promote road safety for all road users, according to the city.
The 10 busiest photo radar cameras in Ottawa in July
- King Edward Avenue southbound, between Bolton Street and St. Patrick Street: 7,096 tickets
- Walkley Road, between Halifax Drive and Harding Road: 2,873 tickets
- Bronson Avenue, between Raven Road and Sunnyside Avenue: 2,220 tickets
- St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue: 1,838 tickets
- Cedarview Road, between Fallowfield Road and Jockvale Road: 1,772 tickets
- Katimavik Road, between Castlefrank Road and McGibbon Drive: 1,602 tickets
- Fisher Avenue, between Chrysler Street and Percy Street: 1,504 tickets
- Hunt Club Road, between Pike Street and Lorry Greenberg Drive: 1,495 tickets
- Bayshore Drive, near Woodridge Crescent: 1,474 tickets
- Fisher Avenue, between Kintyre Private and Deer Park Road: 1,323 tickets
Top 12 busiest photo radar cameras in Ottawa so far in 2024
- King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street: 36,210 tickets (February-July)
- Walkley Road, between Halifax Drive and Harding Road: 19,557 tickets (February-July)
- St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue: 13,382 tickets (January-July)
- Cedarview Road, between Fallowfield Road and Jockvale Road: 10,257 tickets (January-July)
- Fisher Avenue, between Kintyre Private and Deer Park Road: 9,020 tickets (January-June)
- Katimavik Road, between Castlefrank Road and McGibbon Drive: 8,713 tickets (January-July)
- Woodroffe Avenue, between Anthony Avenue and Saville Row: 8,474 tickets (January-July)
- Bayshore Drive, between Woodridge N. Crescent and Woodridge S. Crescent: 8,442 tickets (January-July)
- Bronson Avenue, between Raven Road and Sunnyside Avenue: 7,837 tickets (February -July)
- Riverside Drive near Mooney's Bay: 7,603 tickets (February-July)
- Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard, between Orleans Boulevard and Paddler Way/Vorlage Drive: 7,378 tickets (March-July)
- First Avenue, between Chrysler Street and Percy Street: 7,207 tickets (January-July)
