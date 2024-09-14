Ottawa woman dies after battle with pancreatic cancer

An Ottawa woman who raised more than $500,000 for cancer research at the Ottawa Hospital has died after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

Sindy Hooper died Friday night.

"She did it in typical Sindy style, courageously and gracefully while surrounded by good friends. She was able to see many of our good friends over the last few days, had them reminiscing, laughing, and as always, she gently encouraged us and reminded us to make every moment count. There is no way I can coherently express what an incredible person, friend, wife and mother she is," said Jonathan Hooper, Sindy's husband in a post on her Instagram account.

Jonathan adds Sindy's family and friends are hopeful they can make her proud by continuing her fundraising legacy.

"Next events up will be Sindy's Run and Ottawa Race Weekend. I would love to hear your favourite Sindy story Hug those you love and make every moment count," reads the post on Instagram.

Sindy is remembered as a competitive triathlete and marathoner. She completed the Boston Marathon three times and finished Ironman triathlons three times.

She was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer that had also spread to her left lung, spine and rib.

"When I asked my two physicians what my diagnosis (was), they said I had a year. If I am lucky, a bit more, if I am unlucky, less, and I am at eight months," she said at the time.

She told CTV News last year when she was in the best shape of her life in 2013, she was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She was given six months to live. She said the next stage was daunting as she looked to the future.

After beating the odds, Sindy wanted to share her story for hope.

Her advice to those undergoing health challenges is to keep hanging onto hope.

With files from CTV News Ottawa’s Leah Larocque