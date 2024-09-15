New Canadian Horse statue at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg, Ont.

There's a brand-new monument at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg, Ont., and it pays tribute to the history of the Canadian horse.

"I am overwhelmed by pride and surprised that we had the opportunity to put this in such a grand place," said Dave Sheridan, the artist of the statue.

"It's a dream come true for artists to have their work presented that way."

The horse is placed right at the entrance to Upper Canada Village, and according to creator Don Cook, it's a testament to the role horses have played in Canadian history.

"It's our national horse," he told CTV Ottawa on Sunday.

"If you go back to the 1800s, our world in Canada and all over the place would be covered with horses and it would be a big part of every family."

Around one year ago, a group of volunteers partnered with the St. Lawrence Parks Commission to fundraise for the statue.

They raised over $200,000, giving all the credit to horse lovers in the region.

"We just thank everybody that has donated," said co-chair Darlene Burns. "Whether it's $10, whether it's $50, whatever. We just appreciate every person's donation."