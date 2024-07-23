Here's where 20 new photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa this summer and fall

OTTAWA
    Work is underway to install 20 new photo radar cameras across the City of Ottawa, as the city continues to expand the automated speed enforcement program.

    Ottawa currently has 40 photo radar cameras installed in school zones, community safety zones and at "high speed locations" on Hunt Club Road, Walkley Road, Riverside Drive and Bronson Avenue.  The photo radar cameras have issued a total of 154,341 tickets in the first five months of the year.

    A construction notice on the City of Ottawa's website says in July, the city will be "commencing construction to support the installation of automated speed enforcement cameras" across the city.

    Contractors will be removing asphalt, sidewalk and landscaping to install buried electrical wires and the photo radar equipment and camera unit. The city says a Hydro One/Hydro Ottawa approved contractor will be completing work to connect to the transformer as required.

    The city says construction will begin in July and be completed by mid-October.

    Here is a look at the locations where photo radar cameras will be installed this summer and fall:

    • Cassidy Road at Bruin Road, in front of Bell High School
    • Gardenway Drive at Saturn Crescent, in front of St. Clare School
    • Main Street between Springhurst Avenue and Evelyn Avenue
    • Merivale Road between MacFarlane Road and Brookdale Avenue. The camera is in front of St. Monica School.
    • Ogilvie Road between Kender Avenue and La Verendrye Drive.  The camera is in front of the Beacon Learning Centre.
    • Old Richmond Road between Tanglewood Drive and Kimberly Road. The camera is located between Our Lady of Peace School and St. Martin de Porres Church.
    • Stittsville Main Street between Hobin Street and Beverly Street.  The camera is in front of Levante Stittsville Villa Retirement Residence.
    • Stoneway Drive between Forest Gate Way and Mountain Ash Drive. The camera will be in front of Adrienne Clarkson Elementary School.
    • Colonial Road between Delson Drive and Frank Kenny Road. The camera will be in front of Heritage Public School
    • Crichton Street between Vaughan Street and Beechwood Avenue
    • Kitchener Avenue between Cochrane Street and Jasper Avenue.
    • Knoxdale Road between Skipton Road and Cremona Crescent.
    • Ottawa Street between Colonel Murray Street and Cockburn Street.  The camera will be across from South Carleton High School.
    • Prince of Wales Drive between Normandy Crescent and Falaise Road. The camera will be across the street from Carleton Heights Public School.
    • Walkley Road between Colliston Crescent and Albion Road/Colliston Crescent
    • Bridge Street between Arthur Crescent and West River Drive. The camera will be in front of Manotick Public School.
    • Queen MaryStreet between Edith Avenue and Quill Street.

    The City of Ottawa's construction page only provides notice for work on 17 photo radar cameras.

    Other proposed locations for photo radar cameras this year are:

    • Castlefrank Road from Kakulu Road to Hungerford Gate
    • Longfields Drive from Strandherd Drive to Marketplace Avenue
    • Terry Fox Drive from Richardson Side Road to Old Second Line Road

    Top 10 busiest photo radar cameras in 2024 (January to May)

    • King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street: 18,150 tickets (March-May)
    • Walkley Road, between Halifax Drive and Harding Road: 12,991 tickets (February-May)
    • St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue: 9,733 tickets (January-May)
    • Cedarview Road, between Fallowfield Road and Jockvale Road: 6,936 tickets (January-May)
    • Fisher Avenue, between Kintyre Private and Deer Park Road: 6,722 tickets (January-May)
    • Woodroffe Avenue, between Anthony Avenue and Saville Row: 6,186 tickets (January-May)
    • Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard, between Orleans Boulevard and Paddler Way: 5,992 tickets (March-May)
    • Bayshore Drive, between Woodridge N. Crescent and Woodridge S. Crescent: 5,719 tickets (January-May)
    • Katimavik Road, between Castlefrank Road and McGibbon Drive: 5,715 tickets (January-May)
    • Riverside Drive near Mooney's Bay Park: 5,382 tickets (February-May)

