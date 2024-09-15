Ottawa OPP charge two impaired drivers in less than an hour Saturday night
Two drivers are facing impaired driving charges after being caught allegedly driving under the influence in two separate incidents Saturday night in Ottawa, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
One occurred near Moodie Drive, while the other took place near Hunt Club Road.
The first driver was stopped shortly before 11 p.m. for speeding on Highway 417 near Moodie Drive. Police say this driver was going 140 km/h in a 100 km/h zone and had a G2 licence. Upon investigation, police determined that he was impaired.
The second driver was caught when police were responding to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 416 near Hunt Club Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 11:30 p.m.
Investigators found that one of the drivers involved in the collision was impaired by alcohol.
"However, the driver refused to provide a breath sample," the OPP said in a news release Sunday.
Both drivers are facing a 90-day driving suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.
The first one has been charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, stunt driving and being a novice driver with blood alcohol concentration above zero. This novice driver is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30.
The second driver has been charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand and not safely changing lanes. This one is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Trump is safe, FBI says former U.S. president was target of 'an attempted assassination attempt' at his Florida golf course
Donald Trump's campaign says he is safe after gunshots were reported in his vicinity Sunday afternoon in Florida.
B.C. to open 'highly secure' involuntary care facilities
B.C. will be opening “highly secure facilities” for people with addiction and mental health issues in the province, officials said Sunday.
They came from Jamaica for work, now they're homeless and out thousands of dollars in lost wages
Abuse of Canada’s temporary foreign worker program has left a group of carpenters from Jamaica 'destitute' after an Ottawa company refused to pay them for nearly half a year of work.
Montreal bars, restaurants react to Quebec bill to regulate merchant tipping requests
Quebec tabled a bill on Thursday that would regulate how merchants determine suggested tips, forcing businesses to calculate them based on the price before tax. Restaurant staff and management are divided on the policy.
TIFF audience prizes for 'Life of Chuck,' Hip doc; Rankin among Canadian winners
'The Life of Chuck,' an offbeat film by writer-director Mike Flanagan, wins the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Queen Victoria's favourite Tuscan villa for sale for more than US$55 million
Once a favoured holiday destination for Queen Victoria, and reputedly described in one of the greatest works of Italian literature, the Villa Palmieri is steeped in history and could now be yours – if you have more than €50 million (US$55 million) lying around.
Air Canada deal avoids shutdown, brings relief to passengers and business groups
Travellers, business groups and politicians expressed fervent relief on Sunday after Air Canada and the union representing thousands of its pilots negotiated a new labour deal and averted a disruptive, countrywide shutdown.
Vance doesn't back away from false claims about migrants in Ohio even amid threats to the community
Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance did not back away on Sunday from the false claims he and Donald Trump have been making that Haitians in an Ohio community are abducting and eating pets, even as the state's GOP governor and other officials insist there is no evidence of such behavior.
What are your rights as a neighbour in Canada?
If you have beef with your neighbour and you feel it's gone too far, what should you do? A personal injury lawyer has some advice.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
N.S. wants Canada to shell out $4.6 billion for Chignecto Isthmus
After much back-and-forth between the provincial and federal governments, Nova Scotia has moved forward with mitigation work on the Chignecto Isthmus, but the province’s premier says the federal government will have to cover the bill.
-
Ceremony remembers Canada’s contribution to the Battle of Britain
Hundreds gathered on the apron at 12 Wing Shearwater Sunday morning in a ceremony to remember Canada’s contribution to the Battle of Britain.
-
Moncton joins cross-Canada demonstrations for migrant rights
Nine cities across Canada put on demonstrations over the weekend in support of migrant rights as they call for change to happen at a government level.
Toronto
-
Air Canada deal avoids shutdown, brings relief to passengers and business groups
Travellers, business groups and politicians expressed fervent relief on Sunday after Air Canada and the union representing thousands of its pilots negotiated a new labour deal and averted a disruptive, countrywide shutdown.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Trump is safe, FBI says former U.S. president was target of 'an attempted assassination attempt' at his Florida golf course
Donald Trump's campaign says he is safe after gunshots were reported in his vicinity Sunday afternoon in Florida.
-
1 person hurt in Etobicoke vehicle rollover
One person has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle rollover in Etobicoke on Sunday afternoon, say paramedics.
Montreal
-
Montreal protesters decry French-language law impacts in hospitals
Around 50 protestors gathered outside of the Jewish General Hospital on Sunday, objecting to Quebec's French-language law's impact on the health care sector.
-
Montreal group raising awareness for those with borderline personality disorder
A fundraising walk in Montreal was held in support of those with emotional dysregulation such as borderline personality disorder.
-
75-year-old Quebec water-skier, a world champion
Mont-Tremblant water-skier Pierre Plouffe, 75, is back from the world championships with a shiny first-place trophy in his age category.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury resident dies in 5-vehicle crash involving 3 motorcycles near Port Dover
A person from Greater Sudbury died and two other individuals were transported to hospital after a five-vehicle crash near Port Dover, Ont., late Saturday afternoon.
-
Carbon pricing to cause economic 'nuclear winter,' Poilievre tells his MPs
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre signaled the Liberals' carbon price and the economy will remain his prime target when Parliament resumes this week.
-
Liberals will let Conservatives hold non-confidence vote 'fairly soon', no intention of proroguing Parliament
The Liberals have no intention of using procedural tactics to delay the Conservatives' promised non-confidence motion, and they have no plans to prorogue Parliament to hold onto power, according to Government House Leader Karina Gould.
Windsor
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Trump is safe, FBI says former U.S. president was target of 'an attempted assassination attempt' at his Florida golf course
Donald Trump's campaign says he is safe after gunshots were reported in his vicinity Sunday afternoon in Florida.
-
Windsor Residence for Young Men shows progress made through $152k grant
On Wednesday, the Windsor Residence for Young Men (WRYM) gave MPP’s Andrew Dowie and Lisa Gretzky a look into the effect of the $152,800 grant that they received.
-
Lauzon congestion prompts concerns from Windsor councillor
A Windsor councillor has raised concerns about traffic congestion on the east end of the city.
London
-
Hundreds turn out for London's 44th annual Terry Fox run
The spirit of Terry Fox took over Springbank Park in London Sunday, as hundreds laced up for the annual Terry Fox Run.
-
One person dead following five vehicle collision in Port Dover
Norfolk OPP say they were on the scene of a five vehicle collision on Blueline Road in Port Dover on Saturday evening at around 6:00 p.m.
-
Charity golf tournament raises $80k for Strathroy hospice
The eleventh annual ‘Power of Golf Fore Charity’ tournament at Caradoc Sands Golf Club on September 10 raised $80,000 to support a future hospice in Strathroy.
Kitchener
-
Sisters finally see the Canadian 'aviation artifact' built by their father nearly 90 years ago
Two sisters have finally been reunited with a plane their father built 90 years ago, that is also considered an important part of Canadian aviation history.
-
Man injured in Cambridge shooting
A 19-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Cambridge.
-
Most-read stories of the week: assault with a weapon charge over water gun, man-made island in the Grand River, and Friday the 13th roars into Port Dover
Charges laid after a neighbour was sprayed with a water gun, a man-made island appears in the Grand River, and bikers flock to Port Dover for Friday the 13th.
Barrie
-
One person dead in three-vehicle crash in Mulmur
One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Mulmur township Saturday afternoon.
-
Barrie park renamed in honour of Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala
Dozens of community members came together in Barrie on Saturday to remember the life of Provincial Constable Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala by renaming a city park in his honour.
-
Wasaga Beach Blues Festival returns
The much-anticipated Wasaga Beach Blues Festival made its triumphant return this weekend, with dozens of performers gracing the stages.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating fire as homicide after two people die in hospital
Two people are dead after being rescued from a burning Atlantic Ave. building early Saturday morning. Winnipeg police say the fire was suspicious and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
-
Air Canada deal avoids shutdown, brings relief to passengers and business groups
Travellers, business groups and politicians expressed fervent relief on Sunday after Air Canada and the union representing thousands of its pilots negotiated a new labour deal and averted a disruptive, countrywide shutdown.
-
'We're serving Manitoba's greatest needs': Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg marking 100th anniversary
The Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg held its first meeting on Feb. 20, 1924. The club is marking its 100th anniversary this month.
Calgary
-
16 Avenue reopens as city wraps up water main repairs
Sixteenth Avenue reopened to vehicle traffic Sunday, as the city continues to wrap up work on the Bearspaw feeder main.
-
44th annual Terry Fox Run in Calgary surpasses fundraising goal
Around 2,000 people laced up for the 44th annual Terry Fox Run in Calgary Sunday, raising funds for cancer research and bringing hope to survivors and their families.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Trump is safe, FBI says former U.S. president was target of 'an attempted assassination attempt' at his Florida golf course
Donald Trump's campaign says he is safe after gunshots were reported in his vicinity Sunday afternoon in Florida.
Edmonton
-
2 teens killed, 5 injured in suspected drunk driving crash near Consort
Two teenagers are dead and five are injured after a crash near Consort early Sunday morning.
-
'Armed and dangerous' Edmonton man wanted in killing at Sunchild gas station: RCMP
A man has been arrested and another is wanted in connection with the killing of man after a fight at the Sunchild First Nation gas station in 2023.
-
Crash affects traffic on 66 Street in northeast Edmonton
Traffic was slowed on 66 Street in northeast Edmonton after a serious crash on Sunday afternoon.
Regina
-
City looking for artists to transform Regina's oldest tree into art
The City of Regina has big plans for one of its oldest trees that was cut down last year.
-
Porch fire in North Central contained quickly: Regina Fire
Regina fire crews were at the scene of a porch fire Saturday evening.
-
Outreach group hosts land-based education session focusing on the role of water
The shoreline of Echo Valley Beach hosted several people looking to learn more about the role water plays in the lives of everyone.
Saskatoon
-
'We were scratching our heads': Saskatoon child clinic raises concerns over proposed shelter nearby
There’s more out-cry about a proposed temporary shelter in Saskatoon's downtown core. This time it's from professionals who run a children’s mental health clinic next door, servicing thousands of vulnerable kids each year.
-
RCMP investigating suspicious death after body found in Sask. home
Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit is investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 28-year-old man was discovered in a home on Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation.
-
Air Canada deal avoids shutdown, brings relief to passengers and business groups
Travellers, business groups and politicians expressed fervent relief on Sunday after Air Canada and the union representing thousands of its pilots negotiated a new labour deal and averted a disruptive, countrywide shutdown.
Vancouver
-
B.C. to open 'highly secure' involuntary care facilities
B.C. will be opening “highly secure facilities” for people with addiction and mental health issues in the province, officials said Sunday.
-
Man slashed in the face on Granville Street, Vancouver police say
Police say they’re investigating a violent assault on Granville Street in downtown Vancouver Saturday night.
-
Highway 5 north of Kamloops closed due to crash, fuel spill
Highway 5 north of Kamloops is closed Sunday while crews continue to clean up a fuel spill that happened after a tanker truck crash.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. to open 'highly secure' involuntary care facilities
B.C. will be opening “highly secure facilities” for people with addiction and mental health issues in the province, officials said Sunday.
-
Air Canada deal avoids shutdown, brings relief to passengers and business groups
Travellers, business groups and politicians expressed fervent relief on Sunday after Air Canada and the union representing thousands of its pilots negotiated a new labour deal and averted a disruptive, countrywide shutdown.
-
Victoria man who stole from investors banned from market, BCSC says
A Victoria man who pleaded guilty to theft following an investigation by B.C.'s securities regulator has now been banned from the investment market.
Kelowna
-
Son charged with B.C. woman's murder: RCMP
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.