Ottawa OPP charge two impaired drivers in less than an hour Saturday night

Two drivers are facing impaired driving charges after being caught allegedly driving under the influence in two separate incidents Saturday night in Ottawa, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

One occurred near Moodie Drive, while the other took place near Hunt Club Road.

The first driver was stopped shortly before 11 p.m. for speeding on Highway 417 near Moodie Drive. Police say this driver was going 140 km/h in a 100 km/h zone and had a G2 licence. Upon investigation, police determined that he was impaired.

The second driver was caught when police were responding to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 416 near Hunt Club Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Investigators found that one of the drivers involved in the collision was impaired by alcohol.

"However, the driver refused to provide a breath sample," the OPP said in a news release Sunday.

Both drivers are facing a 90-day driving suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

The first one has been charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, stunt driving and being a novice driver with blood alcohol concentration above zero. This novice driver is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30.

The second driver has been charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand and not safely changing lanes. This one is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10.