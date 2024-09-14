OTTAWA
    • Lotto ticket worth $1 million sold in Ottawa, next draw's jackpot $80 million

    Lotto Max
    Ottawa has a new millionaire after Friday night’s draw, as one Maximillion ticket worth $1 million was sold in the capital.

    Two Lotto Max Second Prizes tickets each worth $285,447.40 were also sold in Ontario -- Milton and Northumberland County.

    Four Encore tickets each worth $100,000 were sold in Timiskaming/Cochrane area, Simcoe County, London, and Unionville.

    The jackpot for next Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw will be $80 million -- for the first time in Canadian lottery history. The next draw will also include an estimated 18 $1-million Maxmillion prizes.

    The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said earlier this month that it was increasing its top Lotto Max jackpot by $10 million to a maximum of $80 million.

    Friday’s draw was an estimated $75 million. However, no one won, which means the top prize has now hit $80 million.

    The top Lotto Max prize will reset to $10 million once there’s a winner. Unclaimed Maxmillion prizes go back into the pot.

    Draws take place Tuesdays and Fridays. 

    More information is available online.

    With files from CP24

