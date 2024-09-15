OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Gatineau, Que.

    A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Gatineau, Que., police say. (Brad Quinn/ CTV News Ottawa) A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Gatineau, Que., police say. (Brad Quinn/ CTV News Ottawa)
    A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Gatineau, Que., police say.

    It happened at 10:30 p.m. on Saint-Louis Street in the Touraine district.

    The 44-year-old woman was taken to hospital, where she later died.

    The road where the crash happened remained closed Sunday, as police were investigating.

    It has since been re-opened. 

