Beechwood Cemetery ceremony remembers Canadian contributions to the Battle of Britain

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) marked 84 years since the Battle of Britain in a ceremony on Sunday at Beechwood National Military Cemetery.

"It was a defining moment when ordinary men and women through extraordinary acts of heroism ensured that the freedom of democracy would prevail," said retired sergeant, Wendy Jocko.

The event honoured the heroes who defended the skies in the more than three-month long campaign in 1940, during the Second World War.

The first major battle fought almost exclusively in the air and the contribution of the RCAF No. 1 Squadron marked the first time Canada sent a squadron into battle.

"I saw them jump out of the airplane- hit by aircraft. I wonder how they made out after the war. Did they get home?” said veteran Ronald Moyes.

It's what Moyes thinks about on this day. The ones he never met and the ones who never made it home.

The 98-year-old veteran joined the RCAF as an air gunner at 17 years old. Commonly known as one of the most dangerous jobs, he was responsible for defending the aircraft from behind. He recalls the details just like it was yesterday.

"We didn't take our fingers off the trigger, there was so much aircraft coming up at us and so many shots being shot at us, but we finally got out of there and back home," Moyes said as he recalled on mission.

When the war ended, he was only 19 years old. He re-enlisted after the war as an armourer with the RCAF and retiring in 1974.

Throughout the battle, more than 2,300 airmen, including 100 Canadian pilots took to the sky. In the end, 544 lost their lives, 23 of whom were Canadians.

"Every year we get together at this time to recognize the significance of that decisive battle," said Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny, RCAF Commander. "The very first and really one of only ones we talk about being a decisive air battle that really turned the tides of the war."

A victory that may have seemed impossible at the time, the ceremony paying tribute to everyone who fought one of the most crucial battles of the Second World War and laid the foundation for the RCAF.

"I think when we come together to commemorate events like this, it's always wonderful to reflect on our past and see the veterans around us, but to also see that next generation of young aviators present in the form of young cadets, young Canadians, high school kids, most of them coming together with the veterans," said Renee Hansen, RCAF command chief.

Sunday's ceremony also coincides with the centennial celebrations of the RFAC.