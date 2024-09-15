Beechwood Cemetery ceremony remembers Canadian contributions to the Battle of Britain
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) marked 84 years since the Battle of Britain in a ceremony on Sunday at Beechwood National Military Cemetery.
"It was a defining moment when ordinary men and women through extraordinary acts of heroism ensured that the freedom of democracy would prevail," said retired sergeant, Wendy Jocko.
The event honoured the heroes who defended the skies in the more than three-month long campaign in 1940, during the Second World War.
The first major battle fought almost exclusively in the air and the contribution of the RCAF No. 1 Squadron marked the first time Canada sent a squadron into battle.
"I saw them jump out of the airplane- hit by aircraft. I wonder how they made out after the war. Did they get home?” said veteran Ronald Moyes.
It's what Moyes thinks about on this day. The ones he never met and the ones who never made it home.
The 98-year-old veteran joined the RCAF as an air gunner at 17 years old. Commonly known as one of the most dangerous jobs, he was responsible for defending the aircraft from behind. He recalls the details just like it was yesterday.
"We didn't take our fingers off the trigger, there was so much aircraft coming up at us and so many shots being shot at us, but we finally got out of there and back home," Moyes said as he recalled on mission.
When the war ended, he was only 19 years old. He re-enlisted after the war as an armourer with the RCAF and retiring in 1974.
Throughout the battle, more than 2,300 airmen, including 100 Canadian pilots took to the sky. In the end, 544 lost their lives, 23 of whom were Canadians.
"Every year we get together at this time to recognize the significance of that decisive battle," said Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny, RCAF Commander. "The very first and really one of only ones we talk about being a decisive air battle that really turned the tides of the war."
A victory that may have seemed impossible at the time, the ceremony paying tribute to everyone who fought one of the most crucial battles of the Second World War and laid the foundation for the RCAF.
"I think when we come together to commemorate events like this, it's always wonderful to reflect on our past and see the veterans around us, but to also see that next generation of young aviators present in the form of young cadets, young Canadians, high school kids, most of them coming together with the veterans," said Renee Hansen, RCAF command chief.
Sunday's ceremony also coincides with the centennial celebrations of the RFAC.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Donald Trump was the subject of 'an assassination attempt,' FBI reports
The FBI said Donald Trump was the target of “what appears to be an attempted assassination” at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday.
LIVE UPDATES 2024 Emmy Awards: 'The Bear,' 'Fargo' and 'Hacks' win acting awards
'Shogun,' 'The Bear' and 'Baby Reindeer' at the topo of the queue as the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards arrive on Sunday.
B.C. to open 'highly secure' involuntary care facilities
B.C. will be opening “highly secure facilities” for people with addiction and mental health issues in the province, officials said Sunday.
Calgary police honour 3 Calgarians who helped save Lanny McDonald’s life in airport incident
The Calgary police paid tribute to a trio of Calgarians who saved the life of Lanny McDonald at the airport in February, 2024.
They came from Jamaica for work, now they're homeless and out thousands of dollars in lost wages
Abuse of Canada’s temporary foreign worker program has left a group of carpenters from Jamaica 'destitute' after an Ottawa company refused to pay them for nearly half a year of work.
Montreal bars, restaurants react to Quebec bill to regulate merchant tipping requests
Quebec tabled a bill on Thursday that would regulate how merchants determine suggested tips, forcing businesses to calculate them based on the price before tax. Restaurant staff and management are divided on the policy.
Greater Sudbury resident dies in 5-vehicle crash involving 3 motorcycles near Port Dover
A person from Greater Sudbury died and two other individuals were transported to hospital after a five-vehicle crash near Port Dover, Ont., late Saturday afternoon.
Queen Victoria's favourite Tuscan villa for sale for more than US$55 million
Once a favoured holiday destination for Queen Victoria, and reputedly described in one of the greatest works of Italian literature, the Villa Palmieri is steeped in history and could now be yours – if you have more than €50 million (US$55 million) lying around.
Liberals will let Conservatives hold non-confidence vote 'fairly soon', no intention of proroguing Parliament
The Liberals have no intention of using procedural tactics to delay the Conservatives' promised non-confidence motion, and they have no plans to prorogue Parliament to hold onto power, according to Government House Leader Karina Gould.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
N.S. wants Canada to bear the full costs for Chignecto Isthmus
After much back-and-forth between the provincial and federal governments, Nova Scotia has moved forward with mitigation work on the Chignecto Isthmus, but the province’s premier says the federal government will have to cover the bill.
-
Ceremony remembers Canada’s contribution to the Battle of Britain
Hundreds gathered on the apron at 12 Wing Shearwater Sunday morning in a ceremony to remember Canada’s contribution to the Battle of Britain.
-
Moncton joins cross-Canada demonstrations for migrant rights
Nine cities across Canada put on demonstrations over the weekend in support of migrant rights as they call for change to happen at a government level.
Toronto
-
Air Canada deal avoids shutdown, brings relief to passengers and business groups
Travellers, business groups and politicians expressed fervent relief on Sunday after Air Canada and the union representing thousands of its pilots negotiated a new labour deal and averted a disruptive, countrywide shutdown.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Donald Trump was the subject of 'an assassination attempt,' FBI reports
The FBI said Donald Trump was the target of “what appears to be an attempted assassination” at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday.
-
1 person hurt in Etobicoke vehicle rollover
One person has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle rollover in Etobicoke on Sunday afternoon, say paramedics.
Montreal
-
Montreal protesters decry French-language law impacts in hospitals
Around 50 protestors gathered outside of the Jewish General Hospital on Sunday, objecting to Quebec's French-language law's impact on the health care sector.
-
Montreal group raising awareness for those with borderline personality disorder
A fundraising walk in Montreal was held in support of those with emotional dysregulation such as borderline personality disorder.
-
CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, Sept. 14, 2024
CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, Sept. 14, 2024 with anchor Matt Gilmour.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury resident dies in 5-vehicle crash involving 3 motorcycles near Port Dover
A person from Greater Sudbury died and two other individuals were transported to hospital after a five-vehicle crash near Port Dover, Ont., late Saturday afternoon.
-
Carbon pricing to cause economic 'nuclear winter,' Poilievre tells his MPs
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre signaled the Liberals' carbon price and the economy will remain his prime target when Parliament resumes this week.
-
Liberals will let Conservatives hold non-confidence vote 'fairly soon', no intention of proroguing Parliament
The Liberals have no intention of using procedural tactics to delay the Conservatives' promised non-confidence motion, and they have no plans to prorogue Parliament to hold onto power, according to Government House Leader Karina Gould.
Windsor
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Donald Trump was the subject of 'an assassination attempt,' FBI reports
The FBI said Donald Trump was the target of “what appears to be an attempted assassination” at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday.
-
Windsor Residence for Young Men shows progress made through $152k grant
On Wednesday, the Windsor Residence for Young Men (WRYM) gave MPPs Andrew Dowie and Lisa Gretzky a look into the effect of the $152,800 grant that they received.
-
Lauzon congestion prompts concerns from Windsor councillor
A Windsor councillor has raised concerns about traffic congestion on the east end of the city.
London
-
Hundreds turn out for London's 44th annual Terry Fox run
The spirit of Terry Fox took over Springbank Park in London Sunday, as hundreds laced up for the annual Terry Fox Run.
-
One person dead following five vehicle collision in Port Dover
Norfolk OPP say they were on the scene of a five vehicle collision on Blueline Road in Port Dover on Saturday evening at around 6:00 p.m.
-
Charity golf tournament raises $80k for Strathroy hospice
The eleventh annual ‘Power of Golf Fore Charity’ tournament at Caradoc Sands Golf Club on September 10 raised $80,000 to support a future hospice in Strathroy.
Kitchener
-
Sisters finally see the Canadian 'aviation artifact' built by their father nearly 90 years ago
Two sisters have finally been reunited with a plane their father built 90 years ago, that is also considered an important part of Canadian aviation history.
-
Man injured in Cambridge shooting
A 19-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Cambridge.
-
Most-read stories of the week: assault with a weapon charge over water gun, man-made island in the Grand River, and Friday the 13th roars into Port Dover
Charges laid after a neighbour was sprayed with a water gun, a man-made island appears in the Grand River, and bikers flock to Port Dover for Friday the 13th.
Barrie
-
OPP searching waters of Georgian Bay for missing youth
A search is underway in Penetanguishene for a youth who went missing while swimming at Huronia Park on Sunday.
-
Thousands take part in Terry Fox Run throughout Simcoe-Muskoka
The Simcoe-Muskoka region raised more than $100,000 in support of cancer research, as thousands took part in their nearest Terry Fox Run on Sunday.
-
One person dead in three-vehicle crash in Mulmur
One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Mulmur township Saturday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating fire as homicide after two people die in hospital
Two people are dead after being rescued from a burning Atlantic Ave. building early Saturday morning. Winnipeg police say the fire was suspicious and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Donald Trump was the subject of 'an assassination attempt,' FBI reports
The FBI said Donald Trump was the target of “what appears to be an attempted assassination” at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday.
-
Hundreds race in 44th annual Terry Fox Run
Hundreds of sneakers hit the pavement and grass in Assiniboine Park on Sunday morning. The annual event, inspired by Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope more than four decades ago, raises money for cancer research in Canada.
Calgary
-
16 Avenue reopens as city wraps up water main repairs
Sixteenth Avenue reopened to vehicle traffic Sunday, as the city continues to wrap up work on the Bearspaw feeder main.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Donald Trump was the subject of 'an assassination attempt,' FBI reports
The FBI said Donald Trump was the target of “what appears to be an attempted assassination” at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday.
-
44th annual Terry Fox Run in Calgary surpasses fundraising goal
Around 2,000 people laced up for the 44th annual Terry Fox Run in Calgary Sunday, raising funds for cancer research and bringing hope to survivors and their families.
Edmonton
-
'Craziest thing I've ever seen': Elusive salamanders make surprising mass appearance in Edmonton area
Edmontonians can count themselves lucky to ever see one tiger salamander, let alone the thousands one local woman says recently descended on her childhood home.
-
Man's death in river valley suspicious: EPS
A man is dead after being found seriously injured in the river valley in south-central Edmonton on Saturday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Donald Trump was the subject of 'an assassination attempt,' FBI reports
The FBI said Donald Trump was the target of “what appears to be an attempted assassination” at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday.
Regina
-
Highway 1 blocked by semi fire near Webb, Sask.
Officers with Saskatchewan RCMP are on scene of a semi fire on Highway 1 – approximately eight kilometres west of the village of Webb.
-
Hundreds gather to celebrate 150th anniversary of Treaty 4 signing in Fort Qu'Appelle
It was the 150th anniversary of the signing of Treaty 4 – an occasion that saw hundreds gather in Fort Qu'Appelle.
-
City looking for artists to transform Regina's oldest tree into art
The City of Regina has big plans for one of its oldest trees that was cut down last year.
Saskatoon
-
'Human spirit does not stop': Saskatoon's Terry Fox run surpasses fundraising goal
Saskatoon’s 44th annual Terry Fox run took place on Sunday, uniting the community, and country in a shared goal of raising funds for cancer research.
-
Manslaughter charge laid after suspicious death on Sask. First Nation
Police have laid charges in relation to the suspicious death of a 28-year-old man on Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation.
-
'We were scratching our heads': Saskatoon child clinic raises concerns over proposed shelter nearby
There’s more out-cry about a proposed temporary shelter in Saskatoon's downtown core. This time it's from professionals who run a children’s mental health clinic next door, servicing thousands of vulnerable kids each year.
Vancouver
-
'A nightmare': Nature-goers stranded in B.C. backcountry after bridge washes out
A daytrip to the backcountry turned into a frightening experience for a Vancouver couple this weekend.
-
B.C. to open 'highly secure' involuntary care facilities
B.C. will be opening “highly secure facilities” for people with addiction and mental health issues in the province, officials said Sunday.
-
Person found dead after car fire in Coquitlam parking lot
One person is dead after a car was found on fire in the parking lot of a rec centre in Coquitlam, B.C., Sunday morning, local Mounties confirmed.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. to open 'highly secure' involuntary care facilities
B.C. will be opening “highly secure facilities” for people with addiction and mental health issues in the province, officials said Sunday.
-
Air Canada deal avoids shutdown, brings relief to passengers and business groups
Travellers, business groups and politicians expressed fervent relief on Sunday after Air Canada and the union representing thousands of its pilots negotiated a new labour deal and averted a disruptive, countrywide shutdown.
-
'A nightmare': Nature-goers stranded in B.C. backcountry after bridge washes out
A daytrip to the backcountry turned into a frightening experience for a Vancouver couple this weekend.
Kelowna
-
Son charged with B.C. woman's murder: RCMP
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.