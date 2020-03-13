OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s first COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre is open.

The new centre at the Brewer Arena at 151 Brewer Way will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches says the Community Assessment Centre is opening to help increase capacity, and take pressures off emergency departments.

“It is important at this time to increase options for people to be tested for COVID-19 out of hospital.”

In a statement, Ottawa Public Health says the Assessment Centre is for individuals who have:

1. Returned from international travel and are displaying symptoms associated with COVID-19, including:

Fever and/or

New or worsening cough

2. Had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days and are displaying symptoms associated with COVID 19, including:

Fever and/or

New or worsening cough

Dr. Etches told reporters that not everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19 immediately.

“It is a specific population that needs to be assessed for coronavirus at a centre like this. It is about determining whether someone needs to be tested with a nasal swab. So the people who we would test are folks who have travelled outside of Canada, and then within the 14 days after returning to Canada have developed respiratory symptoms like a cough or a fever,” said Dr. Etches.

Dr. Etches says the other people who would need to be tested are “people who have been close contacts with a confirmed case of coronavirus.”

The COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre will be operated in collaboration with Ottawa Public Health, the Ottawa Hospital and CHEO.

Up to 400 people a day could be tested at the Community Assessment Centre.

Ottawa Public Health says additional COVID-19 Community Assessment Centres may open later as needed.

Brewer Arena

Coun. Shawn Menard says Brewer Arena was identified as the most suitable location for the Community Assessment Centre because “of its proximity to hospitals in the core, and the facility can accommodate the transportation demand, while being close to transit at Carleton University.”

The ice rink was melted earlier this week to prepare for the Community Assessment Centre.

Menard tells constituents that "we are expecting the Community Assessment Centre to be opened in the next couple of days, with the goal being Friday."

The Brewer Park Pool will remain open to the public because it’s in a separate facility.