OTTAWA -- Preparations continue to open Ottawa’s first COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre as soon as today.

The centre will be located at the Brewer Arena at 151 Brewer Way, off Bronson Avenue.

Ontario is setting up assessment centres for people to see if they have novel coronavirus.

“We want to make sure that doesn’t put extra pressure on hospital emergency departments,” said Christine Elliott, Ontario’s Health Minister.

The Community Assessment Centre will be staffed by hospital staff.

In note to constituents, Councillor Shawn Menard says the Ottawa Hospital is encouraging people to go to the Community Assessment Centre “for testing if they feel they may have the virus and they do not have severe symptoms. If showing signs of severe symptoms, people should be visiting the emergency room at the hospital.”

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches told CTV News at Six the COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre will open “as soon as possible.”

“We will be communicating exactly who should go (to the Community Assessment Centre), who needs testing. It’s not for everyone out there who has a cold.”

Dr. Etches adds the Community Assessment Centre will provide health officials with increased capacity to test residents for COVID-19. Etches told CFRA's Ottawa Now that up to 400 people a day could be tested at the Community Assessment Centre.

Brewer Arena

Menard says Brewer Arena was identified as the most suitable location for the Community Assessment Centre because “of its proximity to hospitals in the core, and the facility can accommodate the transportation demand, while being close to transit at Carleton University.”

The ice rink was melted earlier this week to prepare for the Community Assessment Centre.

Menard tells constituents that "we are expecting the Community Assessment Centre to be opened in the next couple of days, with the goal being Friday."

The Brewer Park Pool will remain open to the public because it’s in a separate facility.