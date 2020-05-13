Ottawa Public Health expands testing to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is urging anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms to get tested for the virus at the assessment centre at Brewer Arena or at a COVID-19 care clinic.
Previously, testing was limited to certain high-risk groups, such as those who had returned from international travel, people over the age of 60, or people who worked or lived with someone who already had COVID-19. Those groups will still be given priority for testing depending on volume, OPH says.
This comes as OPH says it is wrapping up surveillance testing of all staff and residents of long-term care homes, which account for a significant number of cases in the city and the majority of deaths.
Symptoms
COVID-19 brings with it a variety of symptoms, though some are more common than others.
Common symptoms include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty breathing
Less common symptoms include
- Unexplained fatigue
- Delirium
- Falls
- Acute functional decline
- Worsening of chronic conditions
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Abdominal pain
- Chills
- Headaches
- Croup
- Loss of taste/smell
Clinics
There are two COVID-19 care clinics in Ottawa and one assessment centre
The care clinics are located at 595 Moodie Dr. and 1485 Heron Rd. They are open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
OPH says you should visit a care clinic if:
- You have escalating symptoms of respiratory illness, including a fever or worsening cough and flu-like symptoms, and
- Are in need of medical attention
The assessment centre is in the Brewer Arena at 151 Brewer Way. It is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. seven days a week.
You do not need an appointment to visit the COVID-19 assessment centre.
Priority
While testing criteria has been expanded to anyone with symptoms, the following groups will still be given priority for testing if the number of people seeking a test is high.
- Ottawa residents 60 years and older
- Health care workers or staff who work in health care facilities and members of their households
- First responders such as firefighters, police and paramedics
- Critical infrastructure workers, including grocery stores, food services, maintenance and transportation workers
- Cross-border workers
- Caregivers and care providers
- Individuals with frequent health care contact such as patients with cancer or undergoing chemotherapy, dialysis therapy, pre-or-post transplant, pregnancy, and newborns
- A close contact of a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19
- Returning international travellers
- Members of remote, isolated, rural, and/or indigenous communities