OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is urging anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms to get tested for the virus at the assessment centre at Brewer Arena or at a COVID-19 care clinic.

Previously, testing was limited to certain high-risk groups, such as those who had returned from international travel, people over the age of 60, or people who worked or lived with someone who already had COVID-19. Those groups will still be given priority for testing depending on volume, OPH says.

This comes as OPH says it is wrapping up surveillance testing of all staff and residents of long-term care homes, which account for a significant number of cases in the city and the majority of deaths.

Symptoms

COVID-19 brings with it a variety of symptoms, though some are more common than others.

Common symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty breathing

Less common symptoms include

Unexplained fatigue

Delirium

Falls

Acute functional decline

Worsening of chronic conditions

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Chills

Headaches

Croup

Loss of taste/smell

Clinics

There are two COVID-19 care clinics in Ottawa and one assessment centre

The care clinics are located at 595 Moodie Dr. and 1485 Heron Rd. They are open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

OPH says you should visit a care clinic if:

You have escalating symptoms of respiratory illness, including a fever or worsening cough and flu-like symptoms, and

Are in need of medical attention

The assessment centre is in the Brewer Arena at 151 Brewer Way. It is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. seven days a week.

You do not need an appointment to visit the COVID-19 assessment centre.

Priority

While testing criteria has been expanded to anyone with symptoms, the following groups will still be given priority for testing if the number of people seeking a test is high.