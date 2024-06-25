Ottawa police seek suspects in multiple gym locker room thefts

The Ottawa Police Service is seeking the public's assistance in identifying five suspects allegedly responsible for a number of gym locker room thefts across the city.

Police say in a statement that 20 reports of credit cards being stolen have been reported since June 1.

Police have released descriptions of the individuals allegedly responsible and a suspect vehicle. All photos provided were taken on June 3 and 14.

Ottawa police say they believe the group is working together and are transient in nature.They are believed to operate throughout Ontario, Montreal and Alberta.

Female suspect #1: White with brown hair in a bun, wearing a green sweater, black leggings, black/white sneakers, with a black baseball hat, medical mask and a grey bag. She speaks English with an accent.

Female Suspect #2: White, with dark hair and wearing a black sweater and black skirt, with black/white sneakers and a dark baseball hat, medical mask and a black bag (tattoo on right leg covered by a mask).

Male Suspect #1: White with a dark beard, wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt with white collar, blue jeans shorts, black sneakers, a medical mask and a black/white baseball hat.

Male Suspect #2: White, with grey hair and beard, wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt with dark designs, white pants, dark shoes, dark baseball hat, medical mask and glasses. He also wore a sleeveless dark puffy coat.

Male suspect #3: Light brown skin, with short white hair and dark beard and moustache; wearing a black short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, dark shoes and carrying a black backpack.

The vehicle is described as a silver Ford Edge SUV.

Investigators believe the suspects may also be committing thefts and frauds in Montreal and Toronto.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the individuals or information about the thefts and frauds, is asked to contact Constable Hebert at 613-236-1222, ext. 6882 or by e-mail at HebertC@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.