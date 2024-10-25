Date announced for inquest into 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi in Ottawa

A date has been set for the inquest into the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi in Ottawa.

Abdi, 37, died in hospital July 25, 2016, one day after being arrested outside his Hilda Street apartment building. Abdi had reportedly groped a woman at a nearby coffee shop. He ran when police arrived and was confronted outside the building. During the arrest, Ottawa police Const. Daniel Montsion repeatedly struck Abdi in the head with knuckle-plated gloves. Abdi was taken to hospital after the arrest and died a short time later.

Montsion was charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon in Abdi's death. He was found not guilty of all charges in 2020, following a 72-day trial.

A lawsuit by Abdi's family against the Ottawa Police Services Board was settled in 2021, but the details were kept confidential.

Regional Supervising Coroner Dr. Louise McNaughton-Filion says the inquest will begin Nov. 18 and is expected to last 21 days. It will hear from 25 witnesses.

The inquest is mandatory under the Coroner's Act.

Dr. David Eden will be the presiding officer. Maria Stevens and Alessandra Hollands will be the inquest counsel. The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Abdi's death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest will be conducted by video conference and can be viewed online.