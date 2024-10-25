Behind the scenes at Disney's The Lion King, on now at the National Arts Centre

Disney's The Lion King has opened at the National Arts Centre, marking its return for a limited engagement until Nov. 10.

Since its Broadway debut in 1997, The Lion King has become one of the world's most celebrated and popular musicals, having been seen by more than 112 million people globally and winning six Tony Awards. The North American tour has played in more than 90 cities and has welcomed over 23 million attendees.

The Ottawa cast includes Peter Hargrave as Scar, Darnell Abraham as Mufasa, and Erick D. Patrick as Simba. Young Simba and Young Nala will be alternated by Bryce Christian Thompson and Julian Villela, and Ritisha Chakraborty and Leela Chopra.

Mufasa's 'Majordomo', Zazu, is performed by Nick LaMedica, who notes the show as a 'dual event'.

"Everything that I'm doing as an actor physically and everything I'm doing as a puppeteer comes together to create that character," he says. "In the case of Zazu, he's pretty complex. He has a number of different triggers and levers that allow me to bring him to life."

Backstage, LaMedica, demonstrates some of Zazu's talents, with two hand controls, which allow for detailed movements of the puppet's eyes, neck, and the ability to flap the wings.

"We spend a lot of time looking in the mirror seeing what things look like and how to evoke what we are doing physically," he says. "It's quite a legacy to be part of. It's also really exciting to know that there is a flock of Zazus that are across the world. We talk to each other on Instagram."

The production is renowned for its innovative puppetry and costume designs. Director Julie Taymor, the first woman to win a Tony for Best Director of a Musical, created the masks and puppets alongside designer Michael Curry, spending over 17,000 hours on character development. Among the visual feats are 18-foot giraffes and a 13-foot elephant puppet requiring four performers.

"It's not just creating the piece itself, but also fitting it onto the actor and making it seamless as part of the actors costume," says Michael Rilley, The Lion King puppet supervisor. "With Scar, he has his mask on top of his head, but he can literally take that mask and throw it out in front of his face and really become that lion, which is kind of the magic of the puppetry."

Reilly's role is to ensure each puppet is always perfect and performance ready.

"I feel the weight of it sometimes. There's 2,000 people coming to see the show every night and I have to make sure these puppets look and act like they did on opening night, so it's a big responsibility, but it's one that I revel in," says Reilly, who also happens to be the only Canadian on the tour. "It's weird being the only Canadian sometimes, but when you come back to Ottawa, you feel that, I don't know, just that familiarity and it's really special. The audiences are so great, and everyone is so wonderful here and we really love it."

The score features iconic songs by Elton John and Tim Rice, with additional compositions from Hans Zimmer and Lebo M, blending Western popular music with African rhythms.

The Broadway Across Canada production will run Tuesdays to Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., with additional performances on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. and a matinee on Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.

For tickets and information, visit www.nac-cna.ca