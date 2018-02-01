

Protesters are expected outside an Ottawa abortion clinic in downtown Ottawa today.

Ottawa Police say they are ready for demonstrators at the Morgentaler Clinic on Bank Street to demonstrate against Bill 163 taking effect today. The bill is in place to protect a woman's right to access abortion services. It also states that protesters are not allowed within 50 metres of the clinic.

The Campaign Life Coalition says it is a totalitarian bubble-zone law and have organized what they call a pro-life, pro-freedom speech rally between 11:30 am and 1 pm today. Earlier today, Const. Chuck Benoit said police will be there to offer educational information to any demonstrator not complying with the new law. If that is not successful, a warning will be issued or more could result if further action is needed.