OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are investigating after shots were fired in Chinatown on Sunday.

Police were called to Cambridge Street North between Gladstone Avenue and Somerset Street West at around 5:16 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Several shell casings were found and one vehicle was damaged but there are no reported injuries.

Witnesses or anyone with surveillance or dashcam footage from the area is asked to contact the Ottawa police the Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Later Sunday, police also responded to a shooting in the Bayshore area. No one was reported hurt in that case, either.