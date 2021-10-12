OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are investigating after shots were fired on a residential street in the Bayshore area on Sunday.

Police said in a release Tuesday that officers were called to Woodridge Crescent at around 10:10 p.m. on reports of gunshots. Shell casings were found at the scene but no one has been reported hurt.

Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward. Anyone who may have surveillance or dashcam footage from the area is also asked to contact police.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.