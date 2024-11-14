Ottawa Public Library providing financial literacy resources, here's what you need to know

November marks Financial Literacy Month and the Ottawa Public Library (OPL) is providing resources to help residents make good financial decisions.

The library's initiative comes as residents not only in the capital, but across the country have been struggling with the cost of living, affecting their financial stability, OPL said in a news release Thursday.

"Various programs and information sessions are offered this month to parents, teens, adults, and seniors on multiple topics related to financial literacy," read the release.

Here's a list of the workshops and resources to take note of:

Game-Bling: When Gaming Meets Gambling: North Gloucester branch, Nov. 15, at 4 p.m.

This workshop is made for teens between the ages of 13 and 18 "to help them recognize the blurred lines between games of skill and games of chance, especially when real money is being converted into in-game currency."

Planning for Retirement: Nepean Centrepointe branch, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m.

This workshop teaches you the importance of having a retirement plan, how much you need to save, and how to do so.

Media Impact: Beaverbrook branch, Nov. 22, at 4:30 p.m.

This workshop is made for parents and teens between the ages of 13 and 18. "It addresses the growing trend of influencer marketing on social media platforms," reads the release.

Fraud Prevention: Ruth E. Dickinson branch, Nov. 27, at 11:30 a.m.

This workshop is meant to help seniors learn about the risks of falling victims to fraud and how to avoid financial abuse.

You can also find a variety of books about financial literacy that you can borrow from the library. More information is available online.