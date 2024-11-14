Trump border czar calls eastern Ontario border crossing an 'extreme' security vulnerability

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's incoming border czar is calling one of Canada's busiest border crossings in eastern Ontario an "extreme vulnerability" for the United States as he intends to crack down on illegal immigration and increase border agents across the U.S.-Canada border.

In an interview with WWNY 7News in Watertown, N.Y. on Wednesday, Tom Homan was asked about instances of people walking across the border from Canada, and how that compares to the situation at the southern border.

Homan specifically referenced the Thousand Islands border crossing, that connects the towns of Alexandria Bay, N.Y. and Ivy Lea near Gananoque, Ont. The crossing is one of three border crossings in eastern Ontario and is known to have long wait times in the summer months.

Homan said the northern border presents a "huge national security issue" because "special interest aliens from countries that sponsor terror," have the organizational and financial capacity to fly to Canada to come into the U.S. because they know there are fewer officers stationed up north.

"Because they know there's a lot fewer officers up here – Thousand Islands, you can cross the St. Laurence River in 45 seconds. So, its an extreme national security vulnerability on the northern border and it's one of the things I'll tackle as soon as I'm in the White House," he said.

He said there "absolutely" needs to be more agents on the U.S.-Canada border and states the Trump administration will take a tougher approach on illegal immigrants coming across the border.

"We’ll have more agents here but we need to end catch and release. If you’re gonna cross the St. Lawrence River or the lake or on foot, they need to know, you can come, but you’re going to be arrested. You’re not going to be released and we’re going to remove you. There’s not going to be like the Biden administration where we process ya and release ya and you don’t show up in court," he said.

Homan was born and raised in West Carthage, N.Y., located about a 45-minute drive away from the Thousand Islands crossing. A former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director and "Project 2025" contributor, he is set to lead Trump's plan for mass deportations.

He said he expects "tough conversations" to take place with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"President Trump will have to work with Prime Minster Trudeau and say look, you need to enforce whatever immigration laws you have because this is a gateway into the United States, so there needs to be negotiations between the two governments," he said.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), nearly 24,000 encounters with migrants were recorded between posts on the Canada-U.S. border between October 2023 and September 2024, which is a significant surge compared to 916 encounters during that same period in 2021.

The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority says passenger and commercial vehicular traffic over the bridge spanning the St. Lawrence River exceeds about 2 million vehicles per year.

Border towns like the City of Cornwall are preparing for a potential influx of asylum seekers as the U.S. seeks to crack down on migrants entering the country.

Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he agrees there will be conversations with the incoming administration ahead, telling reporters on Wednesday there is an “alignment of interests” in making sure the border is “safe and secure.”

With files from CTV National News' Rachel Aiello.