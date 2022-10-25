Ottawa police investigating hateful graffiti in Stittsville

Ottawa police are investigating four incidents of hateful graffiti in Stittsville.

Police say someone spray-painted hateful messages on Granite Ridge Drive and the surrounding area overnight on Oct. 17. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the graffiti in a news release Tuesday, but said in an email to CTV News that it consisted of “words and symbols that constituted hate graffiti.”

Investigators want to speak with anyone with information about these incidents, anyone who was in the area at the time or who has security camera footage.

Witnesses can contact the hate crimes unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5015.