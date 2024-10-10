Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Thanksgiving

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Thanksgiving weekend.

OC Transpo

OC Transpo says the Confederation Line will be running on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

All OC Transpo buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

The Shopper Route 301 will not operate.

For information on routes, visit www.octranspo.com.

Garbage, recycling and green bin collection

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Monday. Pickup will be delayed by one day all week.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day. Collections of multi-residential recycling containers, bulky items and green bins will be delayed by one day next week.

The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Ottawa Client Service Centres

The 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters.

Service Ottawa Client Services counters at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place and Orleans (255 Centrum Boulevard) will be closed on Monday.

The Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed.

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed on Thanksgiving.

All four Ottawa Employment and Social Services offices will be closed on Monday.

Ottawa's Spay and Neuter Clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed.

Ottawa Services

Many community centres and recreation facilities will be closed, some throughout the weekend and most on Monday.

Arts Court, City-operated museums, Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe, and Shenkman Arts Centre will be closed on Monday. Nepean Creative Arts Centre and Nepean Visual Arts Centre will be closed through the weekend.

The Sexual Health Clinic will be closed on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health Dental Clinics and the Parenting-in-Ottawa drop-ins will be closed.

All municipal child care centres will be closed on Monday.

All Ottawa Public Library Branches will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Malls

All malls and businesses are allowed to open Saturday and Sunday.

Bayshore Shopping Centre, Billings Bridge Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, Place d'Orleans and St. Laurent Centre will be closed on Monday.

The following malls are open on Thanksgiving Monday.

Rideau Centre: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tanger Outlets: Open on Monday.

Businesses in the ByWard Market and in the Glebe are allowed to open on Monday.

Grocery Stores

The following grocery stores will be open in Ottawa on Monday.

Farm Boy Rideau Centre – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Loblaws Isabella Street – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Loblaws Rideau Street – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Metro Rideau – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods Lansdowne – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LCBO/Beer Stores/Wine Racks

Wine Rack stores will be open in Ottawa all weekend, including Monday.

All LCBO outlets will be closed on Monday. All Beer Store outlets will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

LCBO and Beer Store outlets will be open on Sunday.

Museums

Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario: