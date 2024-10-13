OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Commercial building fire along Bank Street injures man

    Ottawa Paramedic Service says an adult was taken to hospital in stable condition following a fire at a commercial building along Bank Street in the neighbourhood of South Keys. (Brad Quinn/ CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa Paramedic Service says an adult was taken to hospital in stable condition following a fire at a commercial building along Bank Street in the neighbourhood of South Keys. (Brad Quinn/ CTV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa Paramedic Service says a man was taken to hospital in stable condition following a fire Sunday morning at a commercial building in Ottawa's south end.

    Firefighters received multiple calls shortly after 11 a.m. reporting smoke and flames were visible from the roof of a commercial building located in the 1600 block of Bank Street, says Ottawa Fire Services.

    When crews arrived on the scene and saw black smokes and flames, they declared a working fire to request additional resources.

    They then started fighting the fire by advancing a hose line inside the low-rise building. The fire was declared under control shortly before noon.

    That was when crews completed two searches and did not find any occupants inside.

    The investigation into what led to the fire is ongoing.

    Bank Street is currently closed between Heron Road and Alta Vista Drive. People are asked to avoid the area.

