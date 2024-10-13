Residential duplex fire in Lowertown displaces 2 couples, baby, pets

A residential duplex fire that was quickly spreading throughout the structure in the late hours of Saturday night in Lowertown left three couples, a baby and three pets displaced.

Ottawa Paramedic Service says no injuries were reported.

Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters received multiple calls at 11:23 p.m. reporting a fire on the side of a residential low-rise building located in the 200 block of Bruyere Street.

When crews arrived on the scene and saw heavy flames spreading quickly at the back of the two-storey building, they declared a working fire to get additional resources dispatched to the scene. That was when a second alarm was called at 11:28 p.m.

The fire was declared under control at 12:39 a.m. Firefighters also protected the nearby buildings from catching fire.

Firefighters say an OC Transpo bus was dispatched to the scene to provide shelter to residents. Victim Services was also dispatched to provide the necessary assistance.

Residents in the affected building are now displaced. This includes a couple, their baby and two cats -- this couple lived on the second floor apartment where the fire left a big damage. Another couple on the bottowm with a cat were also displaced.

The building is an attached townhome owned by a husband and wife living in the unit located on the right side of the building at 236 Bruyere St. The fire started outside on the left side of the building where there are two units at 238 Bruyere St.

Though residents in nearby buildings were evacuated during the fire, they were able to safely return to their units.

A fire truck remained on the scene to monitor for any flare ups. The scene has been cleared up.

The investigation into what led to the fire is ongoing.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson