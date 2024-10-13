Ottawa OPP arrest intoxicated person walking along Highway 416 following tip from Uber driver

An individual was arrested Saturday night after being caught walking along Highway 416 in Ottawa Saturday night, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police say officers received a call shortly before 9 p.m. alleging an intoxicated individual was walking along the highway.

The individual was arrested by police when they arrived on the scene.

Officers say the individual allegedly "had become uncooperative and aggressive while being driven home in an Uber, and the Uber driver was forced to pull over and call police."

Police are reminding people that walking along a 400 series highway in Ontario is illegal.