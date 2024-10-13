Ottawa bylaw officer struck by driver after altercation in ByWard Market

An Ottawa bylaw officer was struck by a driver following an altercation in the ByWard Market on Saturday evening, according to Ottawa city councillor Riley Brockington.

Brockington, who chairs the city's emergency preparedness and protective services committee, confirmed to CTV News the female bylaw officer was struck on York Street, east of Sussex Drive at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Brockington says the altercation started after a dispute over a traffic violation.

The driver remained at the scene and was subsequently arrested by Ottawa police.

CTV News Ottawa cameras captured a white vehicle with a shattered windshield in the area of the crash.

An Ottawa paramedics spokesperson said the woman was transported to hospital in stable condition.

CTV News has reached out to the Ottawa Police Service for information on any charges or arrests but has not heard back.

An update is expected from Ottawa bylaw officials.