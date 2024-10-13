OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OPP stop driver going 172 km/h with child inside on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario

    An eastern Ontario driver was caught speeding on Highway 401 with a child and three other adults inside the vehicle Sunday morning, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. (OPP/ X) An eastern Ontario driver was caught speeding on Highway 401 with a child and three other adults inside the vehicle Sunday morning, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. (OPP/ X)
    An eastern Ontario driver was caught speeding on Highway 401 with a child and three other adults inside the vehicle Sunday morning, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    Police stopped the driver after clocking 172 km/h a little before 7 a.m. in Augusta Township.

    The driver is facing a stunt driving charge, a 14-day vehicle impoundment and a 30-day licence suspension.

    The OPP is reminding people of the importance of safe driving, especially during this long weekend and when carrying other people onboard.

    "Speeding is a major factor in fatal collisions on Ontario roads. Passengers' fate rely on the driver's behaviour, and speeds like this put not only the passengers' lives at risk, but other road users as well," The OPP said in a post on X Sunday.

    "Slowdown because speed kills."

    • Multi-vehicle crash sends five to hospital

      OPP continue to investigate a multi-vehicle crash that occurred midday Saturday in the City of Kawartha Lakes, resulting in five needing treatment for various injuries.

    • Overheated pool heater suspected cause of shed fire

      A small fire burned in a pool shed of a Town of the Blue Mountains residence Saturday afternoon, prompting fire officials to remind residents to check their heating appliances ahead of the winter season.

    • Local teen chases unique world record

      13-year-old Jackson Fuller is attempting to set the record for most miles travelled in an ATV within 24 hours this weekend, chasing it by lapping around the Orillia & District Agricultural Society (ODAS) Park circuit outside Orillia.

