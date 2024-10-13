OPP stop driver going 172 km/h with child inside on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario

An eastern Ontario driver was caught speeding on Highway 401 with a child and three other adults inside the vehicle Sunday morning, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police stopped the driver after clocking 172 km/h a little before 7 a.m. in Augusta Township.

The driver is facing a stunt driving charge, a 14-day vehicle impoundment and a 30-day licence suspension.

The OPP is reminding people of the importance of safe driving, especially during this long weekend and when carrying other people onboard.

"Speeding is a major factor in fatal collisions on Ontario roads. Passengers' fate rely on the driver's behaviour, and speeds like this put not only the passengers' lives at risk, but other road users as well," The OPP said in a post on X Sunday.

"Slowdown because speed kills."