Coffee shop in downtown Brockville, Ont. to give away hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners Monday
What's become an annual Thanksgiving weekend tradition in Brockville, Ont. will be taking place Monday evening.
Since 2019, Richard's Coffeehouse has been providing hundreds of free Thanksgiving dinners for those in need in the city. The dinners will be handed out from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis.
Last year, they made over 400 turkey dinners, with all the classic Thanksgiving sides, and owner Sam Rawas tells CTV News they're hoping to have 500 ready to go this year.
According to Rawas, the dinners take about four days to fully prepare and cook. They've also been giving away free dinners on Christmas since 2019.
There is a slight difference to the process of handing out the meals in 2024, however.
Typically, Brockville Transit would deliver a few meals to those who are homebound, but this year it will be volunteers with the Leeds Grenville Community Paramedics.
More details to come
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands of miles from home, Trudeau learns of dissension in his caucus
The free trade agreement with ASEAN is expected to be signed at the end of 2025. If Trudeau is pressured to step down, or if his government falls and loses the next election, Trudeau will not, as prime minister, be there to see the fruits of his labour.
Court untangles 'bizarre mess' that allowed Vancouver duplex owner to pay off mortgage after foreclosure, sale
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled on a case she describes as a "bizarre mess" in a decision issued earlier this week.
Here's the dirt on the germiest items in your day-to-day life
Your home – considered to be one of the safest havens from all the external stresses – is filthy.
'Game of Thrones' dragon-forged Iron Throne fetches nearly US$1.5 million at auction
'Game of Thrones' fans came out in droves to bid on hundreds of costumes, props and other items from the series in an auction that raked in over US$21 million.
Liberals announce new campaign director amid new push to oust Trudeau
The Liberal Party has named Andrew Bevan as its new national campaign director for the next federal election. The announcement comes as party continues to face lagging polls and as party leader Justin Trudeau is facing new pressure to step aside.
‘I didn’t do this to just run’: Canadian hip hop artist runs 100 marathons in 100 days for men’s mental health
Canadian hip hop artist Dillan King says running 100 marathons in 100 days was not only the hardest thing he has ever done, but the “proudest accomplishment” of his entire life.
He told his mother there was 'no way' he'd meet someone in Australia. Then he fell in love at first sight
Mike Grossman was adamant he wasn’t going to fall for anyone in Australia.
'Headspin hole': Man develops scalp tumor after decades of breakdancing
Researchers in Denmark have published a case report revealing an unexpected consequence of one of breakdancing's most iconic moves: the headspin.
Severe weather has some snowbirds leaving Florida, others battening down the hatches
When Julie Riddell and her husband, Gerry, bought their Fort Myers, Fla., vacation property in 2009, it didn't cross their mind that they might be buying in a hurricane-prone area.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Prime Minister announces new lieutenant-governor of Nova Scotia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment of Mike Savage as Nova Scotia’s new lieutenant-governor Sunday.
-
Firefighter injured in Moncton, N.B., group home fire
The Moncton Fire Department responded to a fire at a group home in Moncton, N.B., Sunday morning.
-
Historic house in Sydney, N.S., opens doors to the public
One of the oldest family homes in the north end of Sydney, N.S., opened its doors to the public this week.
Toronto
-
'Absolutely outrageous': Hundreds of dump trucks could drive through Liberty Village due to Ontario Line construction
A neighbourhood already plagued by heavy traffic congestion could soon be used as a thoroughfare for hundreds of dump trucks daily due to construction on the Ontario Line.
-
‘I didn’t do this to just run’: Canadian hip hop artist runs 100 marathons in 100 days for men’s mental health
Canadian hip hop artist Dillan King says running 100 marathons in 100 days was not only the hardest thing he has ever done, but the “proudest accomplishment” of his entire life.
-
3 dead after head-on collision involving transit bus in Welland
Three people have died and two have been sent to hospital after a head-on collision in Welland Saturday night.
Montreal
-
Man, 37, stabbed and killed on Montreal metro platform
A man died of his injuries after an altercation that escalated on a platform at Guy-Concordia station on Saturday night.
-
Murder charges for two men in connection with Old Montreal fire
Two young men are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal fire in Old Montreal that killed Léonor Geraudie, 43, and her daughter Vérane Reynaud-Geraudie on Oct. 4.
-
Quebec women farmers struggle with mental overload
As Thanksgiving approaches, celebrating the annual harvest, women in the agricultural sector want to raise awareness of a reality that concerns them: mental overload.
Northern Ontario
-
Morning traffic stop leads to impaired driving charges for unlicensed driver
Provincial police in Hearst, Ont., stopped an unlicensed northwestern driver for a morning traffic infraction.
-
Thousands of miles from home, Trudeau learns of dissension in his caucus
The free trade agreement with ASEAN is expected to be signed at the end of 2025. If Trudeau is pressured to step down, or if his government falls and loses the next election, Trudeau will not, as prime minister, be there to see the fruits of his labour.
-
First standardized housing designs coming in December, but won't be permit-ready until 'early 2025'
The first iteration of the federal government's standardized pre-approved design catalogue – a revival of a wartime housing effort – will be unveiled in December, CTV News has learned.
Windsor
-
Chatham driver dead following two-vehicle collision in Dutton-Dunwich
One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in the Municipality of Dutton-Dunwich on Saturday afternoon.
-
Windsor police seek witness in sexual assault investigation
The Windsor police has put out an appeal to the public, asking for help identifying a sexual assault suspect.
-
Two drivers charged with impaired driving: WPS
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested two drivers following two separate impaired driving incidents.
London
-
Three arrests made in connection to shooting investigation: LPS
The London Police Service (LPS) has arrested three people in the early morning of Saturday following a shooting investigation.
-
Chatham driver dead following two-vehicle collision in Dutton-Dunwich
One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in the Municipality of Dutton-Dunwich on Saturday afternoon.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle in North Perth
Emergency services responded to a serious collision on Perth Road 164, just north of Line 77, around 8 p.m.
Kitchener
-
How to watch the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade
CTV News will be livestreaming the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle in North Perth
Emergency services responded to a serious collision on Perth Road 164, just north of Line 77, around 8 p.m.
-
AI is here to stay — including in health care. Here's what to ask your doctor
As artificial intelligence continues to develop in seemingly all facets of life — including health care — experts say it's important for patients to know AI may be used in their care.
Barrie
-
OPP officer makes unusual discovery during traffic stop, driver charged
Provincial police remind motorists about the importance of buckling up after an officer discovered a passenger sitting on a kitchen chair inside the vehicle during a traffic stop in the Town of the Blue Mountains.
-
Multi-vehicle crash sends five to hospital
OPP continue to investigate a multi-vehicle crash that occurred midday Saturday in the City of Kawartha Lakes, resulting in five needing treatment for various injuries.
-
Overheated pool heater suspected cause of shed fire
A small fire burned in a pool shed of a Town of the Blue Mountains residence Saturday afternoon, prompting fire officials to remind residents to check their heating appliances ahead of the winter season.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers arrested after images surface of cats being tortured, killed online
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
-
Former Winnipeg teacher charged with voyeurism, child pornography offences after videos filmed in change room seized
A 37-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after videos filmed in a public pool change room were seized by police.
-
'This is something special': Tec Voc Hornets taking Winnipeg high school football league by storm
Tec Voc has started 6-0 – leading the AAA division as the only undefeated team.
Calgary
-
Thousands of Calgary Flames fans line the red carpet for home opener
When you think about it, NHL hockey players are the Canadian equivalent of movie stars, so a red carpet on opening night made perfect sense.
-
'Our story is incomplete:' Famed dino hunter reflects on the history of paleontology
Canada’s famed dinosaur hunter and one of the inspirations for the "Jurassic Park" phenomenon turned 75 earlier this year and has no plans to drop his chisel and rock hammer.
-
Huberdeau scores twice, Wolf has 37 saves in Flames' 6-3 win over Flyers
Jonathan Huberdeau had two goals and two assists for the Calgary Flames in a 6-3 win in their home-opener over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Return of Teravainen has been money for Blackhawks
Teuvo Teravainen has fitted the Chicago Blackhawks to a T in his return to the NHL club that originally drafted him.
-
Here's the dirt on the germiest items in your day-to-day life
Your home – considered to be one of the safest havens from all the external stresses – is filthy.
-
'Our story is incomplete:' Famed dino hunter reflects on the history of paleontology
Canada’s famed dinosaur hunter and one of the inspirations for the "Jurassic Park" phenomenon turned 75 earlier this year and has no plans to drop his chisel and rock hammer.
Regina
-
Angus Street fire produces pillar of black smoke, fire crews respond
Residents travelling in Regina's north end were sure to witness a large pillar of smoke Sunday morning, as fire crews battled a serious-looking blaze on Angus Street.
-
Riders crush Lions to secure home playoff game
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host a playoff game for the first time since 2021 after defeating the B.C. Lions Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Saskatchewan Party unveils campaign platform
The Saskatchewan Party laid out its platform on Saturday, outlining their plan if they get re-elected in the Oct. 28 provincial election.
Saskatoon
-
Riders crush Lions to secure home playoff game
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host a playoff game for the first time since 2021 after defeating the B.C. Lions Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Saskatchewan Party unveils campaign platform
The Saskatchewan Party laid out its platform on Saturday, outlining their plan if they get re-elected in the Oct. 28 provincial election.
-
Vancouver
-
Familiar faces and angry voters: Will B.C. elect an Independent MLA?
Vicki Huntington says two things are critical to be elected as an Independent member of the legislature in British Columbia — trusted name recognition and an angry constituency.
-
Court untangles 'bizarre mess' that allowed Vancouver duplex owner to pay off mortgage after foreclosure, sale
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled on a case she describes as a "bizarre mess" in a decision issued earlier this week.
-
Bowen Island community divided as it tries to coexist with cougar
Ever since a cougar made its way from the mainland to the island almost three months ago, the community’s social media pages have been awash with questions about sightings, sounds and strange goings on. Some residents have posted warnings of deer carcasses spotted on the side of the road; others have described hearing strange caterwauling in the night.
Vancouver Island
-
Familiar faces and angry voters: Will B.C. elect an Independent MLA?
Vicki Huntington says two things are critical to be elected as an Independent member of the legislature in British Columbia — trusted name recognition and an angry constituency.
-
Bomb threat sent to BC NDP campaign office on Vancouver Island
A BC NDP campaign office in Campbell River received a bomb threat Friday afternoon, according to the party.
-
'This is their safe place': Hockey program breaks barriers for Indigenous kids
A program that started in Nanaimo five years ago that teaches Indigenous kids how to play hockey is so popular that it’s expanding.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.