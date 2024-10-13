Coffee shop in downtown Brockville, Ont. to give away hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners Monday

What's become an annual Thanksgiving weekend tradition in Brockville, Ont. will be taking place Monday evening.

Since 2019, Richard's Coffeehouse has been providing hundreds of free Thanksgiving dinners for those in need in the city. The dinners will be handed out from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis.

Last year, they made over 400 turkey dinners, with all the classic Thanksgiving sides, and owner Sam Rawas tells CTV News they're hoping to have 500 ready to go this year.

According to Rawas, the dinners take about four days to fully prepare and cook. They've also been giving away free dinners on Christmas since 2019.

There is a slight difference to the process of handing out the meals in 2024, however.

Typically, Brockville Transit would deliver a few meals to those who are homebound, but this year it will be volunteers with the Leeds Grenville Community Paramedics.

More details to come