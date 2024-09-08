OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Here's how you can watch CTV News at Six on Sundays during the NFL season

    CTV News Ottawa
    Share

    You will still be able to watch CTV News at Six live on Sundays during the NFL season.

    With CTV broadcasting NFL football games on Sundays this season, CTV News at Six with Austin Lee will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.

    Tune in at 6 p.m. on Sunday for CTV News at Six for the latest news, weather and information. Download the CTV News App for the information you need to know and to watch CTV News at Six.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News