OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s medical officer of health says there’s lots of “positive trends” about COVID-19 in Ottawa, but residents need to learn how to live with the virus in the community.

Dr. Vera Etches says there is less of a focus on “just stay home” to limit the spread of novel coronavirus as the COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed and businesses reopen, but people must take precautions because COVID-19 is still in the community.

“We have a small margin of safety,” Dr. Etches told Council on Wednesday morning.

“We’re not saying just stay home anymore, people are starting to go about work, which is very important. They’re starting to access services. We want people to do that in a smart way.”

Dr. Etches urges people to engage in “smart distancing” and “lower risk activities,” including staying outdoors two metres apart from others and wearing a face mask when physical distancing is not possible.

Get tested

Ottawa Public Health is urging people to get tested as soon as they develop symptoms of COVID-19.

Dr. Etches says data shows less than 50 per cent of people with symptoms of COVID-19 are presenting for testing within two days.

“If people are feeling unwell - with a fever, cough, a sore throat, something that could be COVID, please present for testing as soon as possible because that allows us to make sure the right measures are in place to contain that infection.”

Cases of COVID-19 dropping

The medical officer of health told Council there is “good news” about the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa.

“The number of cases we’re detecting both in institutions and the community continues to drop,” said Dr. Etches.

“Also, the percentage of cases that we can’t link to a known exposure is dropping.”

Data complied by CTV News Ottawa shows the number of active cases have been steadily declining in May to levels last seen in March.

Dr. Etches says there is currently 20 outbreaks in long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals and group homes, and they continue to be resolved.

For each confirmed case of COVID-19, Ottawa Public Health has identified an average of 5.3 contacts with that case.