OTTAWA -- Mayor Jim Watson doesn’t believe tickets for infractions in Ottawa’s parks during the COVID-19 pandemic should be ripped up now that the restrictions have been eased.

But Watson says the final say on whether to cancel the tickets is up to a Justice of the Peace.

The City of Ottawa relaxed the restrictions for using green spaces last week, but playground equipment, sports fields, tennis and basketball courts and other amenities remain off limits.

Between April 3 and May 6, Ottawa Bylaw Services officers issued 117 tickets for violating the COVID-19 measures, including to people congregating in parks/using park facilities or equipment.

When asked by CTV Morning Live host Leslie Roberts if those tickets should be forgiven now that the park rules have been relaxed, Watson said “no, because at the time those were the rules.”

“It would be ultimately up to the court system, not the politicians, to intervene in tickets.”

Tickets issued under Ontario’s Emergency Management and Protection Act can be appealed.

“We’re told the first day we’re elected – don’t promise to cancel tickets, don’t get involved in that at all. That’s up to the court system,” Watson said Monday morning.

“Once the charge is laid and the ticket is given, it’s outside our hands. It would be up to a Justice of the Peace.”