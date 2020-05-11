OTTAWA -- Park ambassadors will begin patrolling Ottawa’s parks today to “clarify any confusion” you have about the rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Ottawa is launching a “Park Ambassador Program” just days after relaxing the restrictions for using green spaces and parks. Residents can use the green spaces, but playground equipment, sports fields, tennis and basketball courts and skateboard parks remain closed.

Questions about what’s okay and what’s not okay in #OttCity parks? Be on the lookout for our Parks Ambassadors! They can answer your questions and provide info so you and your loved ones can stay safe and have fun while #PhysicalDistancing. https://t.co/Pbh0x0mzHZ pic.twitter.com/ZmunXPWcDl — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) May 8, 2020

Mayor Jim Watson told reporters on Friday the park ambassadors will provide guidance for residents who are using the parks.

“They can provide information, answer questions and clarify any confusion about what’s permitted in city parks, while maintaining a safe two metre distance from others.”

The City of Ottawa says the ambassadors will be working in pairs, wearing green t-shirts that residents know from Ottawa’s recreation and culture programs. They will also have red jackets to wear on chilly days.

Watson insisted that the park ambassadors will not be issuing tickets to residents in the parks.

The City of Ottawa offers the following tips for using green spaces during the pandemic: