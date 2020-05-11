'Park ambassadors' stationed in Ottawa's parks to inform users of COVID-19 rules
Park Ambassadors will be deployed to Ottawa's parks to answer questions about COVID-19 rules (Photo courtesy: City of Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Park ambassadors will begin patrolling Ottawa’s parks today to “clarify any confusion” you have about the rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Ottawa is launching a “Park Ambassador Program” just days after relaxing the restrictions for using green spaces and parks. Residents can use the green spaces, but playground equipment, sports fields, tennis and basketball courts and skateboard parks remain closed.
Mayor Jim Watson told reporters on Friday the park ambassadors will provide guidance for residents who are using the parks.
“They can provide information, answer questions and clarify any confusion about what’s permitted in city parks, while maintaining a safe two metre distance from others.”
The City of Ottawa says the ambassadors will be working in pairs, wearing green t-shirts that residents know from Ottawa’s recreation and culture programs. They will also have red jackets to wear on chilly days.
Watson insisted that the park ambassadors will not be issuing tickets to residents in the parks.
The City of Ottawa offers the following tips for using green spaces during the pandemic:
- Maintain a distance of two metres from others
- Restrict activities to groups of five or fewer
- Stay with people who are in your own household
- Wear a mask whenever possible in public, especially when a two-metre separation is not possible
- Stay off park amenities, such as play structures, ball diamonds, benches, skateboard ramps, basketball and tennis courts