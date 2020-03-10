OTTAWA -- Quebec police have released the names of the two people killed in a head-on collision in the Pontiac Sunday night.

Todd Vibert, 23, of Campbell’s Bay and Karine Marion, 22, of Fort-Coulonge were killed when the vehicle they were in swerved into oncoming traffic and struck another car on Highway 148 in Quyon.

A third person in their vehicle and three people in the oncoming vehicle were seriously injured.

Police say they are still working to determine a cause of the crash. Speed and alcohol were not a factor, they said.

Police said a mechanical inspection of the victims’ car is expected later this week.