Police identify victims of fatal crash in the Pontiac
Published Tuesday, March 10, 2020 11:27AM EDT
Two people in their 20s were killed in a head-on collision in the Pontiac on Sunday. (TVA)
OTTAWA -- Quebec police have released the names of the two people killed in a head-on collision in the Pontiac Sunday night.
Todd Vibert, 23, of Campbell’s Bay and Karine Marion, 22, of Fort-Coulonge were killed when the vehicle they were in swerved into oncoming traffic and struck another car on Highway 148 in Quyon.
A third person in their vehicle and three people in the oncoming vehicle were seriously injured.
Police say they are still working to determine a cause of the crash. Speed and alcohol were not a factor, they said.
Police said a mechanical inspection of the victims’ car is expected later this week.