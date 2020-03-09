A man and a woman in their 20s were killed after a head-on collision along Highway 148 in Quyon, Quebec on Sunday.

The third person in the vehicle is in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Quebec police believe the male driver crossed his lane while driving eastbound on the highway and struck another vehicle travelling westbound.

The driver and her two children were also seriously injured and sent to hospital.

Police say speed and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

The section of Highway 148 in Quyon was closed for several hours and reopened around 3:15 Monday morning.