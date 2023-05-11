Ottawa man denied boarding on Flair Airlines flight due to expired ID
What was supposed to be a weekend getaway with friends in Halifax, turned into a real life 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles' experience for an Ottawa man.
Jake Maguire's driver's licence expired, and while Flair Airlines allowed him to fly out of Ottawa with the piece of ID, he was denied boarding for the flight home.
On Thursday, Maguire finally arrived home, four days after he was scheduled to arrive in the capital.
"Relief, for sure," he told CTV News, shortly after hugging his dad at the Ottawa train station.
Maguire arrived in Ottawa by train because, he says, Flair Airlines wouldn't let him board the return flight from Halifax with his expired driver's licence.
"At the gate, before we’re about to board, he looks at my ID and as he’s about to give it back to me, he’s like, 'Oh, this is expired,'" Maguire said. "My heart sank."
When he boarded a flight out of Ottawa to Halifax, he didn't know the licence was expired, and says Flair Airlines staff didn't say anything while allowing him to board.
"So, if I show up with an expired ID to the airport and they say your ID is expired but I’m in the city I live in, I can go home get my passport (and) take a later flight, I can go to a Service Ontario desk (and) get it renewed."
He does have a valid passport, but didn't bring it with him on the trip. A Canadian passport is optional for domestic travel.
"Yeah, bringing your passport is optional and I figure you only use it when I need to. It’s not something you just want to have on you."
In a written statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for Flair Airlines says travel requirements state the identification cannot be expired.
"This is a really unfortunate situation," Flair Airlines said Thursday.
"In order to fly domestically or internationally, all passengers are required to comply with the Canadian regulations regarding identification set forth by the federal government, available here: https://travel.gc.ca/air/identification-requirements as noted by Flair Airlines here. The identification cannot be expired."
“I understand that he made a mistake here, but there was an equal mistake letting him get to Halifax,” Pat Maguire, Jake's father, tells CTV News.
His son ws supposed to be home last Sunday, and couldn’t get on a train until Wednesday.
"It’s been an expensive experience for my son – four days pay, two nights in a hotel, meals he didn’t plan on buying, a train ticket he didn’t plan on buying.”
Maguire says he tried contacting the Ministry of Transportation and Flair Airlines, and even tried to courier his son’s passport to Halifax but that would’ve arrived the same day as the train.
It's a cautionary tale for travellers to check expiry dates on identification.
"Pay attention because the end of the day, you don’t want to go through this," says Pat Maguire.
At the end of the trip, perhaps a bit of luck for Jake Maguire. VIA Rail says it encourages passengers to travel with valid ID, as it may be checked at any time by onboard staff.
Maguire says he wasn't asked for ID during the train trip from Halifax to Ottawa.
"I’ll take any good luck at this point.”
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
Map shows Alberta wildfire smoke now blankets most of Canada
As Alberta wildfires continue to burn, smoke from the blazes now blankets most of Canada.
OPINION | George Santos' indictment puts Kevin McCarthy in a no-win situation: analyst
New York Republican Congressman George Santos' recent indictment puts U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in an untenable position as he faces governing challenges and rough political terrain in 2024, writes political analyst Eric Ham in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Former top Harper staffer, Conservative campaign lead says she wasn't briefed on foreign interference
The former deputy chief of staff to Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper told members of Parliament Thursday that the Liberal government isn't doing enough to combat foreign interference, echoing similar testimony from national-security experts.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Tesla shouldn't call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control: Buttigieg
Tesla shouldn't be calling its partially automated driving system Autopilot because the cars can't drive themselves, the top U.S. transportation official says.
Three in four Canadians negatively view China as trading partner: survey
As the diplomatic conflict between Canada and China escalates, new data reveals that three in four Canadians view the Chinese government negatively.
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Indian authorities have started the process to have two Canadians extradited to face charges after four members of the same family froze to death in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States, says a police officer.
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo on starting at the very bottom rung 'in what was clearly a man's world'
Fifty years after Sandie Rinaldo first walked in the door at CTV, fresh out of university, she talks about the challenges of joining a male-dominated profession.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia doctor waitlist climbs to new high
The number of Nova Scotians on the waitlist for a family physician continues to climb to record highs.
-
Halifax school support staff strike enters second day
Hundreds of Halifax school support staff are back on the picket lines for a second day.
-
Nursing program at Acadia University to start in September
Nova Scotia is getting another school of nursing, the premier announced Thursday.
Toronto
-
'Inadequate investigation': Police find 'no evidence' of forcible confinement of 6-year-old Black student
Toronto police found 'no evidence' to support laying charges against elementary school staff who allegedly forcibly confined a six-year-old Black student – a decision advocates say is 'anchored in anti-Black racism.'
-
Ontario consumers could be hit with new fees on pop and juice next month
Producers of non-alcoholic beverages are set to impose new recycling fees on Ontario consumers next month as environmental advocates argue the province should take cues from the Beer Store.
-
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
Montreal
-
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller facing new $8M lawsuit after allegations involving teen girls
A wealthy Montreal businessman who stepped down from the tech company he founded after being accused of sexually exploiting underage girls is facing a new lawsuit.
-
Quebec nurses' order will change exam after harsh criticism
The Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec (OIIQ) announced Thursday that it will change the exam used for access to the profession. It will instead use the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), the exam used by the national committee to license nurses elsewhere in Canada and the U.S.
-
Cattle seized from Quebec farm that was home to herd that went on the run for months
Quebec's agriculture department says it has seized 38 cattle from the central Quebec farm that was home to a group of fugitive cows that escaped last summer and went on the run for months.
Northern Ontario
-
As his brother is buried near North Bay, man is stuck in Portugal
A man from Portugal who has permanent resident status in Canada is having trouble getting back to northern Ontario for his brother’s funeral.
-
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
-
Timmins police chief updates recruitment efforts after more officers resign
In a meeting Thursday with the Timmins Police Services Board, the chief of police in Timmins read out the names of three officers who are leaving, some for other agencies, others for different careers
London
-
Illegal magic mushroom dispensary set to open Friday
Fun Guyz Magic Mushrooms has ten stores throughout Ontario, some of which have already been raided by police and temporarily shut down by local authorities.
-
Driver facing charges after fleeing from London, Ont. police
A London, Ont. woman is facing charges after police said she hit a police cruiser and fled from officers in the downtown core.
-
Coffee clash: Competition in the downtown core may land vendor in hot water
A new mobile coffee cart in downtown London, Ont. has caused quite the stir for a local brick-and-mortar business.
Winnipeg
-
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Indian authorities have started the process to have two Canadians extradited to face charges after four members of the same family froze to death in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States, says a police officer.
-
Manitoba community heading to court to remove fellow councillor
A rural community in Manitoba is taking a dispute with one of its councillors to court after trying to oust her from council.
-
Shots fired during home invasion with four children inside: Manitoba RCMP
Mounties in Norway House have arrested five men and are searching for another suspect after shots were fired during a home invasion with children inside.
Kitchener
-
Meet an 86-year-old Ont. man who’s raised $70,000 and counting for dog guides
An 86-year-old man in Fergus, Ont. has dedicated the past nine years to giving back to an organization that changed his life so it can do the same for others.
-
17 victims pressing charges against woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas: Police
A Brantford, Ont. woman accused of defrauding Ontario doulas with stories of fake pregnancies and stillbirths is now facing 51 charges related to 17 victims who have chosen to press charges, according to police.
-
Former shelter clients working 'In Our Backyard' with employment opportunities
Former residents of The Bridges Shelter in Cambridge who are now living in permanent housing are receiving meaningful employment in a new garden and maintenance program.
Calgary
-
Are you Climate Ready? Calgarians encouraged to plan ahead for emergencies as temperatures rise
The City of Calgary is encouraging residents to become better prepared for a wide range of natural disasters in the wake of warm temperatures and the ongoing battle against wildfires across Alberta.
-
Police catch dog they say may have attacked people in Mt. Royal and Killarney
Calgary police say they located and apprehended a dog that they believed attacked at least two people Thursday afternoon in the area around Lower Mount Royal.
-
'Everyone loved the garden': Popular Fort Calgary garden taking shape after five-year hiatus
Volunteers have dug up the garden space behind the Fort Calgary museum and are now getting rid of all the weeds in the space after years of neglect.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP search for missing children who may be with 30-year-old woman
RCMP in Saskatchewan are searching for two children who were reported missing on Monday.
-
Nutrien slows hiring, expansion plans as sales drop
The CEO of Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. said Thursday the company may consider slowing down its previously announced plan to ramp up potash production, in light of falling prices and lower sales volumes.
-
'Losing those two members was devastating': Sask. firefighters learn how to prevent line-of-duty deaths
Over 25 firefighters made their way to Saskatoon for fire ground survival training to prepare them for the challenges they will face on the job.
Edmonton
-
Suspect in fatal stabbing of mother, child dies in hospital after he was shot by Edmonton police
The man who police believe fatally stabbed a mother and her child last week has died.
-
Oilers' Nurse suspended one game for instigating fight at the end of Game 4
Edmonton defenceman Darnell Nurse has been suspended for Game 5 of the Oilers’ second-round playoff series with the Vegas Golden Knights.
-
'Really, really dangerous': Draisaitl OK after slash, Pietrangelo facing league hearing
Connor McDavid went after Alex Pietrangelo on the ice and in his post-game media scrum.
Vancouver
-
Man missing since crashing truck, walking into forested area in Abbotsford: police
A search is underway for a 25-year-old man who went missing after being involved in a single-vehicle collision in Abbotsford earlier this week.
-
Here’s what needs to happen for B.C. to send an emergency alert about heat
In the rare instance of an extreme heat emergency in B.C. provincial officials, in coordination with Environment and Climate Change Canada, would send an emergency alert. But significant hot weather criteria would need to be met first.
-
Vancouver changes Empty Homes Tax rules to give retroactive break to developers
A retroactive exemption to Vancouver's Empty Homes Tax will see millions returned to developers whose newly built units were unsold and unoccupied last year.
Regina
-
14-year-old Sask. girl's family demands accountability after fatal overdose
The family of a 14-year-old girl who died of a drug overdose says Saskatchewan's social services ministry failed in its duty to help her.
-
Algae bloom to blame for strange smell and taste in Regina's tap water
Some Regina and Moose Jaw residents are looking for answers after noticing a strange taste and smell in their tap water as of late.
-
'Localized flooding possible': Rainfall warnings issued across southern Sask.
Environment Canada says as much as 60 millimetres of rain is expected in parts of south-central and southeastern Saskatchewan from Thursday afternoon to Saturday.