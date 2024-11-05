OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Woman suffers critical injuries in March Road crash involving dump truck

    Ottawa Paramedics Ambulance
    Two elderly motorists were taken to hospital after a serious crash between a car and a dump truck near the community of Carp on Tuesday.

    Ottawa paramedics responded to the crash on March Road and Diamondview Road near the exit of Highway 417 at approximately 11:20 a.m.

    An elderly woman in the vehicle was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre in critical condition.

    A man in the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    Road closures are in effect in the area, according to Ottawa police.

    Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

