Ottawa police seek help finding missing man, last seen near Bate Island Oct. 30

Jamie Boland, 42, was last seen at around 3 p.m. Oct. 30 in the area of Bate Island on the Ottawa River. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Jamie Boland, 42, was last seen at around 3 p.m. Oct. 30 in the area of Bate Island on the Ottawa River. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 42-year-old man.

Jamie Boland was last seen at around 3 p.m. Oct. 30 near Bate Island on the Ottawa River. Police say his family is concerned for his safety.

Boland is described as white, 5-foot-8 (173 cm) and around 150 lbs (68 kg) with short, brown hair, a thin beard, and a scar on his nose. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black baseball cap, grey Adidas shoes, and a green hiking backpack. He is most likely travelling on foot.

Jamie Boland was last seen wearing grey Adidas shoes near Bate Island on the Ottawa River at around 3 p.m. Oct. 30, 2024. (Supplied)

Jamie Boland was last seen wearing a green hiking backpack near Bate Island on the Ottawa River at around 3 p.m. Oct. 30, 2024. (Supplied)

Anyone with information about Jamie Boland’s current whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

Canada 'deeply concerned' after alleged Russian sabotage plot

The Canadian government says it has raised concerns directly with Russian officials after media reports this week revealed an alleged Russian sabotage operation. The alleged plot included plans to send parcels packed with incendiary devices aboard aircraft destined for Canada and the United States.

