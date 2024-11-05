Ottawa police seek help finding missing man, last seen near Bate Island Oct. 30

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 42-year-old man.

Jamie Boland was last seen at around 3 p.m. Oct. 30 near Bate Island on the Ottawa River. Police say his family is concerned for his safety.

Boland is described as white, 5-foot-8 (173 cm) and around 150 lbs (68 kg) with short, brown hair, a thin beard, and a scar on his nose. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black baseball cap, grey Adidas shoes, and a green hiking backpack. He is most likely travelling on foot.

Jamie Boland was last seen wearing grey Adidas shoes near Bate Island on the Ottawa River at around 3 p.m. Oct. 30, 2024. (Supplied)

Jamie Boland was last seen wearing a green hiking backpack near Bate Island on the Ottawa River at around 3 p.m. Oct. 30, 2024. (Supplied)

Anyone with information about Jamie Boland’s current whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.