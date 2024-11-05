Chief William Commanda Bridge to close again for winter

The City of Ottawa says a popular pedestrian bridge over the Ottawa River will close again for winter, despite many calls from residents and councillors to keep the pathway open for winter activities.

A memo to councillors from the city on Tuesday said the bridge will close as it did last year for the season, as the bridge was not designed to be open during the winter. The exact date of the closure will be determined when weather conditions make the bridge unsafe.

"The original railway bridge’s steel structure and timber plank surface does not allow for safe plowing, salting or grit operations. While staff have explored alternative de-icing products, none have been found to be suitable for the type of structure or the location of the bridge within the source water protection zone," said Alain Gonthier, the city's general manager of public works and Dan Chenier, general manager of recreation, cultural and facilities services in the memo.

The city said the more likely option for winter use would be to allow for snow that could be groomed for winter sports, such as cross-country skiing, though that option won't be considered this year.

Last winter, residents and city councillors expressed frustration that the bridge was not designed for cycling and pedestrian use during the winter. Some councillors had been pushing the city to groom the bridge to allow for cross-country skiing or fat bikes to cross.

The city says below-average levels of snowfall and higher than normal temperatures last winter made it impossible to assess the feasibility of alternate maintenance to accommodate winter activities.

"Staff will use the 2024/2025 winter season (weather permitting) to continue to monitor deck conditions and explore the potential for winter use in future winter seasons, which will be communicated with City Council and the public, including the groomers of the Kichi Sibi Winter Trail," the memo said.

Despite signage telling people not to use the Chief William Commanda Bridge because it is closed for winter, some people were still crossing it Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (CTV News Ottawa)

The city will also be installing a new gate that to prevent access to the bridge when it is closed, as well as signage to identify the closure.

"City staff will monitor weather patterns and will use the gate to open and/or close the bridge during the spring and fall seasons, as required," the memo said.

An update will be provided from the city on the exact date of the bridge's closure.

The span across the Ottawa River, known formerly as the Prince of Wales Bridge, opened as a new multi-use pathway for cyclists and pedestrians during the summer of 2023 after a $23.9 million renovation.